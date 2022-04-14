The Age of The Strongman by Gideon Rachman review – a rogues gallery of autocrats

Simon Tisdall
·6 min read

Putin is the archetype and role model for a generation of hardline populist leaders, from Bolsonaro to Trump


The odd thing about “strongman” leaders is that they are often quite weak in terms of their personal attributes and political ideas. Vladimir Putin, in power longer than most, comes across as an insecure, embittered little man, strangely marooned in a cultural time warp, whose vision of Russia’s future is propelled by a backward-looking, sentimental nostalgia for the Soviet era.

Donald Trump, by instinct a fellow authoritarian and avid Putin admirer, is notoriously thin-skinned, seemingly incapable of tolerating the slightest criticism and disproportionately vindictive towards those who challenge him. Xi Jinping, China’s ostensiblyall-powerful president, exhibits similar chronic fear of dissent, as seen in his ruthless purges of the ruling Communist party and crackdowns on Hong Kong’spro-democracy activists.

Gideon Rachman’s accessible new book, The Age of the Strongman, examines these and other formidable, deeply flawed figures in a series of fluent, well-informed essays about the global rise of authoritarian, nationalist-populist leaders and its corrosive impact on the liberal democratic tradition. Rachman’s central thesis is that this is a modern phenomenon, roughly beginning with Putin’s rise to national power in 1999-2000.

Rachman, a columnist and experienced foreign correspondent, views Putin as “the archetype and model for the current generation of strongman leaders”. His trademark tactics – reining in independent sources of power, asserting the central authority of the state and using warfare to bolster his personal position – have been emulated around the world by other reactionaries hostile to globalisation, liberalism and the western-led, rules-based international order.

Lies, disinformation, institutional vandalism, the cult of personality, systemic corruption, ethno-nationalism, culture wars, historical revisionism and the ready use of violence at home and through external aggression – these are the ugly tools of Putinism. They’re now under close scrutiny following the invasion of Ukraine, but were plain to see for 20 years for those in Europe and the US who cared to look. Sadly, many did not.

It will be frustrating for some that the book contains no analysis of the impact of the invasion that began on 24 February. There would have been considerable appetite for discussion of the future world order, or of the latest theories about Putin’s mindset – that he is detached from reality, ill, deluded by his own propaganda, or has simply gone nuts. If he fails in Ukraine, the age of the strongman, for Putin anyway, may draw to an abrupt close.

Yet, as it is, Putin’s malign influence echoes through Rachman’s rogues’ gallery of autocrats. In China, Xi teeters towards megalomania. In Hungary, the newly re-elected Viktor Orbán resorts to antisemitism to sharpen ideas of national identity. In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu acts the divisive saviour, forever fighting encircling foes. In the US, Trump plays the same old tunes, attacking minorities, migrants and media. In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte plays god, condemning and killing on a whim.

Strongman leaders, Rachman suggests, also tend to be pretty useless at leading

Strongman leaders, Rachman suggests, tend to be pretty useless at leading. India’s Hindu nationalist prime minister, Narendra Modi, styles himself a man of the masses, in touch with the “real India”. But his proposed farm reforms in 2020 sparked unprecedented grassroots protests by the very people he claimed to uniquely understand. Rattled, his government blamed mysterious foreign forces – and Greta Thunberg.

The aggressive behaviour of Turkey’s autocratic president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reflects deep personal insecurity – greatly exacerbated by a coup attempt in 2016 when he came close to being shot by his own soldiers. Like an Ottoman sultan, Erdoğan has built himself a luxurious palace, safe on a hilltop overlooking Ankara, from where he irascibly surveys the chaos caused by his own economic illiteracy and political dysfunction.

Like many strongmen, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, was initially feted as a reformer. Then he triggered a humanitarian disaster in Yemen. The murder in 2018 of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi critic, all but destroyed his reputation in the west. Likewise, Ethiopia’s disgraced prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, won a Nobel peace prize, only to let hubris get the better of him when he picked a fight he couldn’t finish in Tigray.

Yet the global trophy for sheer bloody incompetence must go to Brazil’s hard-right populist president, Jair Bolsonaro, the “Trump of South America”, whose lethally irresponsible mishandling of the pandemic stunned even his most ardent apologists.

The strongman paradox arguably arises from confusion over the difference between brute power and resilience. The former is all about personal dominance, essentially antisocial and crudely enforced, usually without regard for law or justice or the rights of others. Resilience is about inner strength, resourcefulness and adaptability, arising from principle, conviction and belief in the collective rather than individual will.

By this definition, a truly strong leader in today’s Russia might be Alexei Navalny, the courageous opposition activist whom Putin tried to poison and then jailed. In Turkey, Selahattin Demirtaş, the Kurdish opposition politician detained since 2016, comes to mind. In Iran, strong women such as the vilely persecuted human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh put hardline president Ebrahim Raisi to shame.

As Rachman notes, authoritarian rulers have helped to undermine democratic ideals and practices around the world since 2000, and with growing success following the financial crash of 2008. “The last 15 years have seen the most sustained decline in political freedom around the world since the 1930s,” Rachman writes. Shockingly, democracy’s great bastion, America, came close to falling, too.

“We have learned again that democracy is precious,” Joe Biden proclaimed at his inauguration, two weeks after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and tried to overturn the 2020 election. “Democracy is fragile ... and democracy has prevailed.” But the fact it very nearly didn’t is Rachman’s whole argument. Most Republicans still believe Trump’s big lie. He, and they, may try again in two years’ time.

It’s easy to be pessimistic. Strongman leaders are a perennial blight. Before Putin, there was Stalin. Before Xi, Mao, before Erdoğan, Atatürk. In Poland, Jarosław Kaczyński was preceded in Warsaw Pact times by General Wojciech Jaruzelski. As Rachman concedes, history is often more cyclical than linear. “All efforts at historical periodisation are slightly artificial,” he writes.

All the same, to the many oppressed, brutalised and disenfranchised peoples of the world – and especially to those now living in Ukraine – today’s age of the strongman feels all too terrifyingly real.

• The Age of The Strongman: How the Cult of the Leader Threatens Democracy Around the World is published by Vintage (£20). To support the Guardian and Observer order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.