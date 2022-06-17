As you age, remember these 3 words to keep you vibrant and healthy

My husband and I have birthdays this summer so naturally my thoughts drift toward healthy aging. We tackle the external signs of aging with lotions, dyes, and hairstyles.

But pampering the insides is as important. Take care of the three Bs — brain, bones and belly for lasting wellness.

Brain

Brains are 70% fat. To maintain peak brain performance, feed your brain its favorite fat.

That is omega 3 fatty acids and specifically, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). The omega 3 fatty acids DHA and EPA have been associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular mortality. Current research demonstrates additional brain benefits.

Natural sources of DHA are fatty fish such as herring, mackerel, salmon, tuna and anchovies. Walnuts, flax and olive oil contain a fatty acid that converts to DHA but in smaller amounts than what is found in fish oils. Two to three servings of fatty fish a week provide an average of 1,250 mg of EPA and DHA per day.

If your intake is low, consider a fish oil supplement.

Bones

Want to look and feel younger? Maintain strong bones and good posture.

It takes more than calcium. Bones need vitamin D to absorb calcium, magnesium for structural integrity and vitamin K for the formation of osteocalcin, a type of protein found in bone.

Dairy and plant milk products contain calcium and vitamin D. Dark green vegetables like kale, spinach and broccoli are a trifecta with vitamin K, magnesium and calcium. Pumpkin seeds, black beans and quinoa are potent magnesium boosters.

Broccoli, along with dark greens such as spinach and kale, contain vitamin K, magnesium and calcium, three important nutrients in building strong bones as you age.

Belly

Abdominal or visceral fat is the unhealthiest fat since it wraps around vital organs.

Visceral fat is associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, fatty liver, and heart disease. It starts creeping up with age.

Research from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center found that for every 10 gram increase in dietary soluble fiber, visceral fat was reduced by 3.7%. Add a half hour of exercise four times a week and visceral fat decreased by 7.4%.

The best sources for soluble fiber are oats, barley, ground flax, dried beans and peas, citrus, pears, berries, sweet potato, and psyllium. Calculate your soluble fiber intake at http://www.globalrph.com/fiber_content_soluble.htm

Sheah Rarback

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutrition in private practice in Miami.