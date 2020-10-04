Age-old CRPC, IPC laws to be changed according to the present circumstances : MoS Home Affairs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has dedicated the Amberpet Assembly Constituency's CCTV Network to the public from the DCP's Office, Amberpet on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said, "Since the time I was an MLA from Amberpet, installation of CCTV across the constituency has been a priority, and I am happy to have dedicated the CCTV Network today as the MP."

Reddy also said that the Central Government has allocated funds specifically for the protection of women, especially for surveillance and rapid criminal investigation, under the Safe City Project in major cities across the country.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the consultation process is on to change the age-old CRPC, IPC laws according to the present circumstances.

Kaleru Venkatesh, MLA, Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar, and other local leaders were present on the occasion. (ANI)

