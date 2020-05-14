Younger people just as likely to be infected with coronavirus, data shows

There is no evidence that age affects a person’s likelihood of being infected with coronavirus, new data shows.

New research by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) found no differences in the proportions of people testing positive for COVID-19 between different age categories in England.

The study found that people working in patient-facing healthcare or resident-facing social care roles are more likely than the wider population to be infected with coronavirus.

1.33% of people in roles, including doctors, nurses social care workers and home care workers, tested positive for COVID-19 between April 27 and May 10.

Of those not working in these roles, 0.22% tested positive.

The figures are based on 10,705 swab tests collected from people participating in the news coronavirus infection survey, designed to help track the current extent of infection and transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

