The age of the hybrid rugby player is here - Sylvain Thomas/Getty Images

It seemed like a routine replacement. When Jonathan Danty, the French centre, was nigh-on decapitated by the flying headbutt of Pieter-Steph du Toit and had to depart for a Head Injury Assessment, the capacity crowd in Marseille knew Fabien Galthié's next move. Matthieu Jalibert, the replacement fly-half, would enter the fray, and Romain Ntamack, the incumbent No 10, would shift out one to inside centre. France left themselves with a six-two split on the bench between forwards and backs, so Jalibert's arrival was surely the only option available to the French head coach. It was a foregone conclusion.

Except, it was not. Galthié, as he did on the summer tour of Japan, rolled the dice: except, this time, it was not against the Brave Blossoms on a largely inconsequential summer tour; it was against the world-champion Springboks –admittedly reduced to 14 men with Du Toit's red card – with less than 12 months until the World Cup. Galthié called for Sekou Macalou, the Stade Francais flanker, to play 69 minutes on the wing, on the most scrutinised stage of all, against one of the world's most lethal attackers, Cheslin Kolbe.

Even in a Test for the ages, which France edged at the death, with a red card apiece, Macalou's introduction was the most curious talking point. Why had Galthié done it? It was an astonishing gamble that was only going one of two ways, and Macalou was the bargaining chip. Had it been disastrous, then how would the flanker-turned-wing ever recover from such a high-profile, glaring catastrophe?

Macalou rose to the occasion against South Africa - Sebastian Nogier/Shutterstock

The logic clearly was that, against South Africa's heft, that a midfield combination of Jalibert-Ntamack was too spindly. And he might have been right. France moved Yoram Moefana into his more natural position of centre to mitigate for the loss of Danty's power but, even then, at times it looked as if Les Bleus might be overawed physically. Had Jalibert and Ntamack been called up, it could have been lambs to the slaughter.

There is also the lingering thought that, while tremendously talented, Macalou has never quite been able to translate his club form onto the international back-row scene. The 27-year-old underwhelmed on the back row in his sole start for France last year against Georgia, so this experiment from Galthié was borne as much out of discovering the best way to profit from Macalou's potential as it was out of tactical ingenuity.

Thankfully, for both parties, the move was not disastrous - and far from it. The flanker (read wing) justified the head coach's faith (and gamble) with a terrific display, causing havoc on the left. His pace is remarkable and, although his high-ball technique was not particularly easy on the eye, he did not drop one. When Kolbe almost stood him up, too, he managed to do just enough to haul the hot-stepper to the floor.

In one particularly thrilling second-half break, Macalou blasted up the left flank as France countered from deep. He cut in field before being semi-tackled by Kurt-Lee Arendse. Believing that he was not held, he got back to his feet and looked to continue, but Wayne Barnes judged that he had been.

It was a poor call from the referee and one that could have cost France the match, as Damian Willemse kicked three points, but it offered us a glimpse into Macalou's phenomenal dynamism. Incidentally, the whistles in the Stade Vélodrome that accompanied the replays of Barnes' dodgy decision produced the most ear-splitting sound I have ever heard at a rugby match.

Kurt-Lee Ardense grapples with a pacey Macalou - Daniel Cole/AP

Thomas Ramos, the French full-back who kicked 20 points in victory over South Africa, said after the match that when Macalou "has the ball in his hands anything can happen".

"We communicated a lot [after Macalou's arrival]," Ramos added. "He’s used to training in that position. He played very well, he was solid. Under the ball, even in attack and defence. It’s very positive. We know Sekou, when he has the ball in his hands, anything can happen. He’s quick, so offensively he brings something. The position of winger, he knows because he’s played there."

Macalou might be the highest profile convert, but he is not the first. Eddie Jones has long been an advocate of the hybrid player. The England head coach has waxed lyrical about the unbound potential of Sam Simmonds in that regard, for example, and in England's valiant loss to Ireland with 14 men in the 2022 Six Nations, Jack Nowell spent 70 minutes at flanker after the red card to Charlie Ewels. Levani Botia has featured at back-row and centre for both La Rochelle and Fiji, and no European rugby fan could ever forget the implosion of Mauro Bergamasco, the Italy flanker parachuted into the scrum-half jersey against England at Twickenham.

But it is Macalou, in arguably the best team on the planet, who is blazing the trail in what might well become the age of the hybrid player.