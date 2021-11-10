AGC International Inks Worldwide Distribution Deals on Pierre Morel’s ‘Freelance,’ Starring John Cena – AFM

AGC International has inked dozens of worldwide distribution deals for Pierre Morel’s upcoming film “Freelance,” starring John Cena (“Peacemaker”) at the virtual AFM market.

The news was revealed in a statement from Crystal Bourbeau, AGC’s president of worldwide sales and distribution.

U.S. distribution rights will be handled by AGC alongside TA and ICM.

So far AGC has inked deals with Splendid Film in Germany; Signature Entertainment in the U.K., Ireland, and Scandinavia; Vertice Cine in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Latin America; The Searchers in Benelux; VVS in Canada; Volga Film in Russia and the Baltics; Monolith Films in Poland; Prorom Media in Eastern Europe; Blitz in Ex-Yugoslavia; Ascot Elite in Switzerland; Roadshow in Australia & New Zealand; DHL Studios in South Korea; Relay Motion in Taiwan; MVP in India and Sri Lanka; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; Square Box in Malaysia; HBO Asia for pan-Asian pay TV; Clover Films in Singapore; Pioneer in the Philippines; PT Prima Cinema in Indonesia; Empire in South Africa; United King in Israel and Echo Bridge for airlines.

AGC is still negotiating on the few remaining territories as yet unsold.

“’Freelance,’ was a major success at AFM and we’re delighted to be able to bring another major commercial film to our numerous independent distribution partners around the world,” said Bourbeau.

The film features “The Suicide Squad” star Cena as an ex-Army Ranger who is enjoying life as a family man. However when a former acquaintances offers him a security job accompanying an award-winning journalist who is on her way to interview a South American dictator, he jumps at the chance, before finding himself trying to escape a military coup. The film is set to shoot in Colombia early next year.

“Freelance” is produced by Endurance Media’s Steve Richards and Sentient Entertainment’s Christopher Tuffin and Renee Tab.

