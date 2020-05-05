CEO of Russo Brothers’ AGBO Committed to Making Films for Theaters – and Streaming

The last 12 months for the Russo Brothers and their AGBO production shingle has illustrated the best of the modern-day Hollywood spectrum: Monstrous box office revenue and outsized streaming success on the industry’s largest player. AGBO’s recent Chris Hemsworth-led action-thriller “Extraction,” released in the middle of a global pandemic, is on track to being one of the most-watched films on Netflix during its premiere period, which is typically a week. That could either be a blessing or a curse of an introduction for new AGBO CEO Jason Bergsman, who joined the company this week from The Chernin Group. In order to maintain that level of success, Bergsman said he wants to support the vision of Joe and Anthony Russo — who directed last year’s $2.8 billion blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” — of telling stories fit for both the big screen and the one in the comfort of audiences’ homes. Also Read: Russo Brothers Name Jason Bergsman CEO of Production Company AGBO “We want to be where the audiences are,” Bergsman said. “The company has been lucky to have a release in ‘Extraction’ that plays into the current state of the industry… We’re going to continue with ambitious projects of that nature...

