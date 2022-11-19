Agbo’s career night leads Boise State to win over Loyola Chicago at Myrtle Beach invite

Final score: Boise State 70, Loyola Chicago 48

Records: Boise State 2-2, Loyola Chicago 2-2

Player of the game: Welcome to the Boise State men’s basketball team, Chibuzo Agbo. The 6-foot-7, 223-pound Texas Tech transfer scored a career-high 24 points in the Broncos’ win. Agbo finished 7-for-12 from the floor, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range, while going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line with 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist.

Stat of the game: A day after shooting just 31.5% from the floor — including 16.7% in the first half — the Broncos connected on 46.2% of their shots against Loyola Chicago.

Play of the game: Boise State true freshman Sadraque NgaNga threw down his first collegiate dunk on a fastbreak with 3:59 to play in the first half.

What’s next: Boise State advances to the fifth-place game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Broncos will face Colorado (3-2) at 5 p.m. MT Sunday at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina. The game will be broadcast on ESPNews.