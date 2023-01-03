‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Debra Jo Rupp Joins ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has been added to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Disney+/Marvel WandaVision spinoff series headlined by Kathryn Hahn, sources tell Deadline.

In addition to Hahn, who is reprising her WandaVision role as bad gal Agatha Harkness, Rupp joins male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata and Patti LuPone. Emma Caulfield Ford also is said to be reprising her character of Dottie from WandaVision.

More from Deadline

No details about Rupp’s role are revealed but it’s safe to assume that she may be reprising her WonderVision role as Mrs. Hart, which she played in five episodes of the original series. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

Rupp is best known for her role as beloved mom Kitty Forman on the long-running sitcom That 70s Show. She currently stars and executive produces the spinoff series, That 90s Show, which premieres on Netflix on January 19, reprising her role alongside fellow That ’70s Show alum Kurtwood Smith. She is repped by Artists & Representatives and manager, Wright Entertainment.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.