Agatha Achindu's 30-Min. Shrimp Tostadas with Pineapple Salsa Are a 'Taste of Tropical Paradise'

Agatha Achindu achieves the “taste of tropical paradise” in less than 30 minutes with her shrimp tostadas.

“The burst of flavor with every bite is mind-blowing: sweetness from the pineapple, zestiness from the lime, creaminess from the avocado and smokiness from the shrimp," says the author of Bountiful Cooking.

The recipe has "short prep and short cook times" — two things that Achindu looks for in a weeknight meal.

"You can grill your shrimp ahead of time and freeze it, as I do," the nutritionist suggests to cooks trying to make the quick recipe even easier. Then all you have to do is thaw and reheat the prepped shrimp.



Agatha Achindu’s Shrimp Tostadas with Pineapple Salsa

½ cup chopped fresh pineapple

½ cup chopped cherry tomatoes

½ cup chopped red onion (from 1 small onion)

⅓ cup chopped fresh basil

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 tsp. garlic powder, divided

1 tsp. fine sea salt, divided

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

4 (6-in.) corn tortillas

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

12 extra-large peeled, deveined raw shrimp

½ tsp. smoked paprika

¼ tsp. ground cumin

1 medium ripe avocado, mashed

1. Preheat oven to 400°, and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Stir together pineapple, tomatoes, onion, basil, lime juice, ½ teaspoon of the garlic powder, ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a medium bowl until combined; set pineapple salsa aside for serving.

3. Brush tortillas on both sides with 1 tablespoon of the oil, and place in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden and crispy, 10 to 14 minutes, flipping after 5 minutes. Let tostadas cool until ready to use.

4. Toss shrimp with smoked paprika, cumin, ¼ teaspoon pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon each garlic powder and salt in a small bowl until evenly coated.

5. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add shrimp, and cook, until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

6. Top each tostada evenly with mashed avocado, shrimp and pineapple salsa. Serve immediately.

Makes: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

