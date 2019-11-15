Agarwal scores 243 for India against Bangladesh Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan celebrates before asking for the review of India's Mayank Agarwal's wicket during the second day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore, India, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

INDORE, India (AP) -- Mayank Agarwal scored a career-best 243 as India finished the second day of the first test against Bangladesh at 493-6 on Friday.

Agarwal scored his second double hundred in four tests and beat his previous best of 215, set six weeks ago against South Africa.

This was also Agarwal's third test hundred, a milestone he crossed before tea on Friday. He scored 190 runs for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (86).

''Every time I get set, I make it a point to convert it to a big score,'' Agarwal said. ''Letting go of fear of failure has helped shape my mindset.

''We (with Rahane) wanted to build a small partnership and then put pressure on Bangladesh by batting for a longer time. I got full value for my shots on this wicket.''

India scored 407-5 in the second day's play. It was their third-highest aggregate in a day of test cricket after 443-1 and 417-2, both against Sri Lanka.

Agarwal's innings included 28 fours and eight sixes.

At the other end, Bangladesh was able to get Rahane to fall to Abu Jayed, caught at deep point. Jayed finished the day with 4-108.

Agarwal then continued on to his double hundred off 303 deliveries while India crossed 400 in the 105th over.

Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja added 123 runs for the fifth wicket. Jadeja stroked his way to a 14th test half-century off 72 balls.

Bangladesh finally got rid of the double-centurion, caught off Mehidy Hasan (1-125). India also lost Wriddhiman Saha (12) shortly after.

Jadeja and Umesh Yadav (25 not out) then added a quick 39 off 19 balls as India extended its lead.

Earlier in the day, Agarwal had scored his hundred off 183 balls. He was dropped on 32, and then survived again at 86 when an lbw decision was overturned on review.

India lost Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Virat Kohli (0) in a short span during the morning session. But Agarwal and Rahane resurrected the innings and extended India's dominance.

On the first day, Indian pacers shared seven wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out for 150 in its first innings.

