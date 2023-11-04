‘Against The Tide,’ ‘The Monk And The Gun’ Among Mumbai Film Festival Winners

Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary “Against the Tide” has won the Golden Gateway Award at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The film previously won awards at Sundance, Sydney and Seattle.

Diwa Shah’s San Sebastian winner “Bahadur: The Brave” received Mumbai’s Silver Gateway Award. The festival’s Gender Sensitivity Award, decided by India’s Film Critics Guild, was won by Leesa Gazi’s “Barir Naam Shahana” (“A House Named Shahana”).

The Rashid Irani Young Critics’ Choice Award was won by Shahrukhkhan Chavada’s “Kayo Kayo Colour?” Dominic Sangma’s Locarno title “Rimdogittanga” (“Rapture”) won the NETPAC Award.

Pradyumna Patil’s “Blackhole” received the Civic Studios Lights Camera Impact Award. “Praan Pratishthana” by Pankaj Sonawane won the Civic Studios Lights Camera Impact Award and “Flowering Man” by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar won a special mention at the Civic Studios Lights Camera Impact Award.

The IMDb Audience Choice Award was won by Pawo Choyning Dorji’s “The Monk and the Gun.”

The festival opened with Hansal Mehta’s “The Buckingham Murders,” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, opened the festival on Oct. 27. The closing film, Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” screened at the festival on Nov. 3. MUBI owns all rights to “Priscilla” in India. The film will release across the country via MUBI in partnership with PVR Inox Pictures.

This year the festival hosted masterclasses with jury head Mira Nair, excellence in cinema recipients Mani Ratnam and Luca Guadagnino, festival chair Priyanka Chopra Jonas and juror David Michôd. The festival’s Industry Connect Symposium featured a keynote from leading producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and included case studies of Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Venice winner “Hotel Salvation” and Bauddhayan Mukherji’s Durban winner “The Violin Player.”

