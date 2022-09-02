'Here we go again': Monkeypox crisis unnerves AIDS activists. Have lessons been learned?

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·8 min read

When 55-year-old Ken Pinkela was first navigating his coming out process as a gay man, the community he emerged into was no stranger to crisis.

In the throes of deadly HIV infections, gay men turned to self-made support groups to ask health care questions, organize protests and combat the isolation and stigma of illness.

So 30 years later, at one of those same monthly AIDS support groups in Milford, New York, Pinkela said he wasn’t alone in experiencing an upsetting sense of déjà vu reading about monkeypox.

"Here we go again," said Pinkela, a former Army lieutenant colonel turned HIV advocate. "Did we not learn something from those mistakes? ... When you see it now again, coming out of the gate, it's so wrong."

While the similarities between HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS, and monkeypox may feel and appear striking, monkeypox is radically less fatal with a much lower rate of severe or lethal cases. Unlike HIV when it arrived in the U.S. in 1981, health authorities had access to reliable testing, a vaccine and proven treatment to combat a monkeypox outbreak.

Health care and LGBTQ rights activists hold signs as they stage a protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building on Aug. 08.
Health care and LGBTQ rights activists hold signs as they stage a protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building on Aug. 08.

New, promising data has also shown a declining rate of new cases of monkeypox in New York City and parts of California, and global cases have been dropping over recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

But for some historians, activists and gay men who lived through the peak of the AIDS crisis, the similarities between the two viruses – particularly around the stigma of illness and failures by the federal government to adequately respond to an outbreak – are alarming and frustrating.

Others warn of overdrawn comparisons, pointing to the distinct progress in cultural acceptance of the LGBTQ community and the difference in the symptom severity of the viruses.

But all have cited the crucial lessons learned from history and the fight against HIV/AIDS to address monkeypox, including the importance of relentless activism for equitable health care, the power of language and the value of relying on the community in times of hardship.

“I think gay men are going to do what we now have a beautiful history of doing, which is taking care of each other and taking health care seriously, and working as fast as possible to turn things around," PrEP4All co-founder and AIDS activist Peter Staley said.

How long does the monkeypox rash last?: A visual guide to how the monkeypox rash evolves.

'It definitely picks at old wounds'

Historians and activists who spoke to USA TODAY said the most striking parallel between the two viruses is also the most obvious: Monkeypox has most prominently impacted men who have sex with men. Some 98% of monkeypox cases in the U.S. are among men and 93% of cases are among men who reported recent sexual contact with men, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reported in August.

The same disproportionate impact was the case in the early days of AIDS: 92% of cases from 1981 to 1987 occurred among men, and male-to-male sex was the most common mode of exposure, according to CDC data. Gay and bisexual men remain the population most affected by HIV today.

California State Sen. Scott Wiener told USA TODAY these similarities can be triggering.

"It definitely picks at old wounds and surfaces old traumas, in terms of federal public health failure, deeply harming our community," Wiener said.

The parallels don't end there: Those who lived through the peak of HIV also see a lack of progress in how the stigma of illness is addressed, especially around diseases that can be transmitted through sexual contact.

Marcelo Maia, an 11-year member of activist group ACT UP who is HIV-positive, said stigma is a factor that "most helps to transmit" both HIV and monkeypox because of the misconceptions it perpetuates and bigotry it inflames.

Tez Anderson, 60, a long-term HIV survivor and HIV/AIDS activist, said the fear of judgment for those infected with monkeypox feels parallel to those who lived through similar experiences when diagnosed with HIV.

“Those echoes of that kind of silence and hiding and isolation are very similar," Anderson said. "It’s traumatizing for people, feeling the same way they felt.”

The stigma created by the association of monkeypox with men who have sex with men is particularly dangerous, said Dan Royles, author of "To Make the Wounded Whole: The African American Struggle against HIV/AIDS.

“It is a cultural thing about the way that we respond to illness, contagion, contamination," Royles said. "It taps into something that is bigger ... An identity that is already stigmatized now has this added layer of being not only contaminated but a threat because it might contaminate the larger whole."

People experiencing homelessness are catching monkeypox: Why experts are worried and what cities are doing.

Health care and LGBTQ rights activists stage a protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building on Aug. 08.
Health care and LGBTQ rights activists stage a protest outside of the San Francisco Federal Building on Aug. 08.

Familiar shortcomings in response; racial disparities again an issue

In the early days of HIV/AIDS, President Ronald Reagan's press secretary Larry Speakes, joked with members of the media referring to HIV as the "gay plague" – and the White House left the deadly crisis largely unacknowledged for years.

Activists staged "die-ins" and other acts of protest at science headquarters and political events in hopes of pressuring the government to take action. But the Food and Drug Administration did not approve a test for HIV until 1985, and effective treatment wasn't available until 10 years later.

The landscape has changed drastically since then. The Biden administration held press briefings early on in the outbreak, named a monkeypox response team led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and HIV public health experts and is working to expand access to vaccines and treatment – all steps that advocates say are radical shifts from the government response to HIV in the 1980s.

"Imagine if gay people had been invited to the White House in 1981 to talk about the new epidemic that was threatening America?" Staley said. "Imagine how history would have changed. If there was just that level of caring about what's happening to us and our opinions.”

But as much as improvements have been made, many failures in the government's response to HIV are echoed in its shortcomings in addressing monkeypox, advocates and historians say.

Health experts have said the White House missed key opportunities to limit the spread of the virus.

Tests for monkeypox were initially limited when the federal government required them to be sent to the CDC for confirmation, contracting the volume of tests that could be performed. And while the government decided to rely on the Jynneos vaccine to prevent further outbreaks, it did not immediately order doses released, causing demand to largely outstrip supply in many areas.

“It was a different failure. It wasn't a malicious failure, not like it was in the 1980s," Wiener said. "But it was still a failure."

In the cases of COVID-19, HIV and monkeypox, racial disparities in who is affected and who lacks access to vaccines and treatment have remained glaring. Black people make up about a third of cases, compared to their 12% share of the overall population, according to CDC data, and Hispanic or Latino people make up about 32% of cases, despite comprising 19% of the population.

Until our health care system shifts its energy and resources to address disparities, viruses such as monkeypox and HIV will continue to disproportionately impact the same marginalized communities, according to Rueben Warren, Director of the Tuskegee University National Center for Bioethics in Research and Health Care.

“The mistakes are predictable, and therefore should be preventable," Warren said. "And we're making the same mistakes over again, impacting on the same populations over and over again.”

Optimism, resilience on the horizon

The outlook on monkeypox is improving. Recent numbers show transmission of the virus in the U.S. may be starting to decline, especially in major cities where the virus spread quickly at the outset, such as New York City and San Francisco. The federal government is also stepping up to expand its accessible supply of vaccines, even creating a vaccine equity pilot program aimed to get the shot to the communities at the highest risk.

An administration speaking openly about monkeypox and widespread media coverage are a massive step forward from the 1980s, said Sarah Schulman, an AIDS historian and author of “Let the Record Show: A Political History of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power New York.”

“Monkeypox and COVID are public collective conversations in the mainstream media ...  AIDS was like a private nightmare, and our fight was to get it into the public," Schulman said. "We're in a completely different environment.”

From before the peak of the HIV/AIDS crisis to the present day, gay men have turned to the community for strength in numbers to draw attention to disparities, push for better health care and find comfort during times of illness and struggle.

Much has and will continue to be learned from the experience and wisdom of HIV/AIDS activism and LGBTQ elders, according to Michael Adams, CEO of SAGE, an advocacy group for LGBTQ seniors.

"AIDS forced many in our community to come out of the closet and to stand up and fight for themselves," he said. "We’re a much stronger community than we were back then ... we carry these lessons forward and we're putting them to good use in the face of monkeypox.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As monkeypox cases spread, AIDs epidemic history surfaces old wounds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Murray out of US Open in 3rd round; Serena plays at night

    Andy Murray’s latest Week 1 exit at a Grand Slam tournament did not discourage him. The three-time major champion still thinks he can go toe-to-toe with the best in men’s tennis — even after two hip operations, even as the years without a trip past the third round at any of the sport’s biggest events stretch on. After bowing out at that stage of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3 loss against 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini on Friday, Murray chose to look on the bright side.

  • At US Open, Marino 'grateful' after anxiety, burnout hiatus

    Back in 2011, when Rebecca Marino was just 20, everything seemed to come so easily to her on a tennis court. The Canadian reached the third round at the French Open that year; soon after, she rose to No. 38 in the world rankings. At the U.S. Open on Friday, for the first time since then, Marino will participate in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament, marking the high point so far of her comeback from a five-year absence from the tour brought about by anxiety and what she calls “burnout.”

  • Canada's Marino out of U.S. Open after third-round loss to Zhang

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round action on Friday. Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game. Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match poi

  • Furnace to flood: world's hottest city under water

    STORY: This was named the world's hottest city three months ago. Now Jacobabad is under water. Residents displaced by the floods in the southern Pakistani city are grappling with devastating loss. At least 19 people have died.More than 40,000 of Jacobabad's 200,000 people are living in temporary shelters, mostly unsanitary crowded schools like this one, with little food.Muhammad Nawaz and his family lost their home."When the floods came, our houses were destroyed. It was neck-deep water. I only just managed to save my family and reached here. We have been sitting at the camp for a week, getting only some rice. Our children are small and they need milk, but we are giving them water in their bottles mixed with sugar, since there is no milk.”On May 14, temperatures in Jacobabad hit 124 degrees fahrenheit, making it the world's hottest city at that time. The prolonged heatwave dried up canal beds and some residents collapsed from heatstroke. It's in Sindh province, one of the areas worst hit by the torrential rains and flooding that have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,100 people. Such extreme weather events in a short space of time have wreaked havoc across the country, cutting off communities, wrecking homes and infrastructure, and raising concerns over health and food security.Doctor Vijay Kumar says the unsanitary conditions are causing soaring rates of illness in Jacobabad. “Before the floods we used to see 50 to 60 patients during my night duty, but now we're seeing 130 to 140 patients coming in to the hospital each night. My night duty is from 9 p.m to 9 a.m.”Pakistan's meteorological office has predicted more rains and flash flooding for the month of September.

  • Quebec votes: CAQ seeks small wins with promises for improving health care

    MONTREAL — Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is playing the short game with his party's election heath-care promises. On Day 5 of the election campaign, Legault is promising an additional $400 million to recruit 660 doctors and 5,000 health professionals. He made the announcement today in Trois-Rivières, Que., alongside several candidates including outgoing Health Minister Christian Dubé, who said the party is avoiding making false promises on health care to voters. Dubé says voter

  • 2 suspects in custody after fatal stabbing in Abbotsford: police

    Police say two suspects have been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday night. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 1900-block of McCallum Road just after 5:45 p.m. PT found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. A statement said he was taken to hospital, where he died. Police said they identified two suspects at the scene and arrested them both. A statement said one of them was a 46-year-old man, but did not provide any deta

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.