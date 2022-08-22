Agada’s scoring binge continues with 2 more goals as Sporting KC routs Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City took the field at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday evening with a shot at exacting some revenge against a Portland Timbers club that beat them 7-2 earlier this season.

Willy Agada and Erik Thommy, acquired by Sporting KC during this summer’s transfer window, made sure the home side didn’t let that opportunity slip away: Agada scored twice and Thommy once as Sporting KC routed the Timbers 4-1.

For the third match in a row, Sporting (7-15-5) opened up a three-goal lead, with all three goals coming in an 11-minute span. And this time, that lead wouldn’t slip away.

Agada got the party started in the 31st minute, lighting off a stretch in which Andreu Fontas scored his second goal in as many games on a sweet finish off a corner-kick and Erik Thommy landed a brilliant strike on a layoff from Agada.

Sporting has been scoring goals in bunches lately, but the team’s second-half performances have been lackluster. Portland knew that and jumped on KC at the start of the second half, sending a barrage of shots on target. Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp made three massive stops inside the first five minutes.

But after that, Sporting began to take control of the match again. Agada cemented his brace in the 75th minute off a beautiful pass from Ben Sweat.

Portland recorded a 90th-minute consolation goal courtesy of Sebastian Blanco, but it wasn’t enough. Sporting climbed out of last place in Major League Soccer with the victory, four points clear of DC United.

Sporting KC remains eight points away from a playoff spot with seven matches to play and stays home for its next match, too: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against the San Jose Earthquakes.

