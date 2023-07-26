AG Kris Kobach sues Johnson County city over ‘illegal annexation’ for industrial park

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the city of Edgerton, arguing it illegally annexed land for an expansion of its booming industrial park.

It’s the latest in a years-long saga in southwestern Johnson County, where neighbors continue to fight industrial growth as they watch farmland get eaten up by warehouses.

In 2020, the Edgerton City Council annexed and rezoned nearly 700 acres of unincorporated rural land to make way for an expansion south of Interstate 35 at the sprawling Logistics Park Kansas City intermodal facility.

A group of homeowners unsuccessfully sued the city in 2021, arguing the annexations were illegal. They accused the city of annexing a narrow piece of land for the sole purpose of connecting the rest of the acreage to the industrial park. They are now appealing.

Kansas law prohibits cities from annexing a narrow corridor to gain access to other land it doesn’t border. Annexed land must have a tangible value other than facilitating future annexations.

Now, Kobach is challenging the city’s annexations. He filed the lawsuit in Johnson County District Court on Tuesday. evening.

Nearby homeowner Jennifer Williams said it is cause for celebration for neighbors who have been fighting the expansion for years. She said she is more excited than “if I had won the billion dollar lottery last week, because without protection of our freedom and constitutional rights, nothing else matters.”

“The city’s illegal actions were stealing the homeowners’ property rights with rezonings that would destroy the fabric of our community.”

The first piece of land annexed by the city in 2020 was 47 acres southwest of 199th Street and South Gardner Road. The attorney general’s lawsuit says that property was the only piece of land out of the 700 acres that adjoined the city.

The lawsuit claims by annexing that property, the city created a narrow corridor connecting it to a second five-acre parcel, and then to the rest of the land.

Kobach argues the first property had no value to the city other than enabling the other annexations.

The city of Edgerton has defended the annexations over the past few years.

In a statement on Wednesday, officials said the city, “believes the facts of this case will show the annexation to be legal and look forward to presenting the case to the court. The property owner voluntarily requested annexation into Edgerton in late 2020, which was granted. We strongly deny accusations that any illegal or inappropriate actions were taken in this case.”

BNSF’s 400-acre cargo facility opened in October 2013. It is part of Logistics Park Kansas City, which has continued to expand onto farmland in southwest Johnson County.

The attorney general is asking the court to order the annexations invalid and restore the land to unincorporated status.

Williams helped lead an effort a couple of years ago, along with about 300 other Miami County homeowners, to form their own town outside of Edgerton’s industrial park. They argued that their city borders would have protected their agricultural and residential land from the proliferation of warehouses. But the Miami County Board of Commissioners rejected their petition.

Edgerton leaders tout the growth at the industrial park, which has brought corporate giants like Amazon and Hostess, as well as thousands of jobs and additional tax revenue, to the tiny town of 1,700. But for several years, the development has come with opposition from neighbors, who worry about the environmental impacts, noise and traffic, as well as city tax incentives offered to the developer, NorthPoint.