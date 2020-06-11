AfterShokz headphones let you hear what's going on around you—and they're 68 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get these AfterShokz Air Wireless Bone-Conduction Headphones for just $70. (Photo: AfterShokz)

Noise-canceling headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM3 or the Bose 700 are great if you want to block out the world around you. But what if you need stellar audio while still being aware of your surroundings?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Enter the AfterShokz Air Wireless Headphones, a premium pair that lets you enjoy your favorite tunes and more without complete noise canceling. Right now, you can get a set for just $70, or $150 off at QVC. That’s a 68 percent savings.

Here’s how they work

AfterShokz Air Wireless Headphones, which wrap around your ears, use bone-conduction technology to deliver soundwaves to your cheekbones, bypassing the eardrum and going straight to the inner ear.

They’re ideal for runners and bikers who need to pay attention to oncoming traffic. And they’re also ideal for around-the-house use, for jamming to music while also being able to hear family members. These headphones are water resistant, so feel free to push yourself to the limit without worrying about damage.

“I love running every day with my AfterShokz. They are comfortable and it’s great that I don’t have to put them in my ears. I can hear the traffic but my listening is clear,” wrote a happy reviewer.

Save $150 on these cool lightweight headphones. (Photo: AfterShokz)

Crystal-clear phone calls

For phone calls, noise-canceling microphones block out any background and ambient noise. And the headphones boast a six-hour battery life on a single charge, so chat away.

Goodies

And since they’re from QVC, this wireless pair comes with a bunch of goodies, including three months of Pandora Premium for ad-free streaming music, three months of Yoga International for online yoga classes and a one-year subscription to Hello-Hello, a language-learning app that can teach you up to 13 languages.

Story continues

Plus, it comes with QVC’s “EasyPay,” so you don’t have to plunk down $70 at once. Instead, you can pay in three installments of $23.

Bottom line

The AfterShokz Air Wireless Bone-Conduction Headphones are perfect if you want high-quality audio without blocking yourself off from the outside world.

“Super comfortable and the sound is great,” added another five-star shopper. “It is hard on the trails here in Colorado to wear traditional earbuds because you can't hear people or wildlife until they are right on you, but with these I had no issues hearing other runners and mountain bikers on the trails.”

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.