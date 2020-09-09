Expert warns 'no-interest' loan service can send teens into financial turmoil: 'A nasty spiral'

Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen were in their late 20s when they launched Afterpay in 2014. Their startup was an app, inspired by the concept of a “layaway” — a method of financing something you can’t immediately afford.

Layaways were often maligned because it typically led to borrowers facing enormous interest rates, and Molnar and Eisen knew that millennials and Gen Z had an “aversion to credit cards” due to the threat of debt. That’s why Afterpay offered the option to pay off a purchase in four interest-free statements.

The founders’ assumption proved to be correct, and Afterpay skyrocketed in popularity. Meanwhile, a Bankrate survey from 2016 found that only one in three adults between 18 and 29 owned a credit card.

Two years after launching, Molnar encouraged fans of Afterpay to reach out to their favorite retailers and ask for them to start using the platform. Soon, tons of businesses across Australia were implementing Afterpay as a purchasing option. In 2018, Molnar decided to expand to the U.S.

“No one wants to take out a loan to buy a dress,” Molnar told Forbes in a 2018 interview. “There has been a shift in how people spend money, and that’s what we’re focused on solving.”

big announcement: I have just discovered afterpay and may I just say, on behalf of my bank account, oh no — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 1, 2020

Afterpay’s marketing is clearly targeted toward younger millennials and Gen Z — its “About Us” page features photos of young people taking selfies and laughing at their phones. Large-font phrases across the page say things like, “Shopping is fun“ and “We trust and empower shoppers,” seemingly putting the power in the hands of shoppers. It’s consumer-centric, which has been proven to be an effective strategy with millennials and Gen Z.

Afterpay’s website also advertises all of the retailers the brand works with — organized by categories like sports, beauty, home goods and shoes. It could not be easier to find whether your favorite retailer has partnered with Afterpay, and the site also reveals whether certain stores are having sales, making it all the more enticing for shoppers to click.

It almost seems too good to be true. But what happens if someone misses one of the four installment payments?

In The Know spoke to Ethan Taub, the founder and CEO of Goalry, a company that offers advice for reaching financial goals. Taub believes that companies like Afterpay are taking advantage of the stereotype that millennial and Gen Z shoppers are all about instant gratification.

“I think that a lot of these payday lenders believe that all gen z and millenials prefer to have the item they need now, and pay it back later,” Taub told In The Know. “If you do not pay on time [it] can be a nasty spiral to get out of. If you pay on time, your credit score will not be affected, but if you do not, there can be big consequences.”

How common is not paying on time? According to Afterpay’s financial reports, only a small portion of its annual earnings come from late payment charges. From 2016 to 2017, Afterpay generated about $23 million Australian dollars ($16 million in USD) in fees from retailers and another $6.1 million ($4.4 million in USD) in late fees.

Afterpay does not run credit checks on customers who sign up to use it, which might seem great to users who have low credit, but it’s also reflective of how little the company cares about whether its users can actually pay off the installments.