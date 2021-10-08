The Afterparty Teaser: Tiffany Haddish Crashes the High-School Reunion To Catch Hold a Murderer (Watch Video)

Team Latestly

The first footage of The Afterparty is out! After a tragic incident takes place at the high school reunion, things are going to get ugly. The video sees Tiffany Haddish crashing the mini-bash and going to the bottom line of a murder mystery. The show will stream on Apple TV+ in January 2022.

Watch Video:

