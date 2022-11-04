Afternoon Update: PM warns on gas profits; Twitter layoffs begin; and Alan Joyce pockets millions

Photograph: Jason O’Brien/AAP

The federal government is keeping the heat on the gas sector, but has yet to commit to concrete steps to tackle surging energy prices (and profits). Following industry minister Ed Husic’s savaging of the industry’s “glut of greed” yesterday, Anthony Albanese today said his government was “prepared to take action” if energy suppliers didn’t cooperate. The PM acknowledged that families and businesses were “hurting” from higher electricity and gas prices, while energy producers raked in “substantial increases in profits”.

The cabinet is meeting next week to discuss potential action, and the treasurer, Jim Chalmers, said last night that a windfall tax on super profits remained an option. That’s certainly what the Greens are pushing for. The party today called for an electricity bill freeze for two years, paid for by a windfall tax. But the deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, argued in response that taxing gas companies would not “place downward pressure on gas prices”. Watch this space next week.

Top news

Forbes is experiencing its worst flood in 70 years. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/AAP

NSW floods | More than 1,000 residents in Forbes have been told to leave for higher ground, with the Lachlan River expected to exceed 10.8 metres by tonight – a mark not reached since 1952. Nine river systems are experiencing major flooding and there are 22 active warnings across the state, including for Wagga Wagga, Gunnedah and Moama. Police divers are still searching for a man swept out of a ute tray and into a flooded river in the southern tablelands on Monday night. His companion’s body was discovered yesterday. The NSW SES has responded to 114 calls for flood rescues this week, prompting the premier, Dominic Perrottet, to again plead for drivers to avoid flooded roads.

Twitter layoffs | Elon Musk has announced mass sackings to begin today in an email sent to staff overnight. General Mills – known for its Cheerios and Lucky Charms cereals – has joined a growing list of brands that have stopped advertising on Twitter. General Motors, Volkswagen’s Audi and Pfizer are among other companies to pause ads on the platform.

Danielle Laidley | The AFL great has launched legal action against Victoria police alleging officers shared photos of her at the Geelong Racecourse in November 2021 to ridicule Laidley for identifying as a woman. Victoria police said it was yet to receive the writ but that it would vehemently defend all allegations.

William Tyrrell | The foster mother of the missing boy has been acquitted of lying to the NSW Crime Commission about hitting a different foster child with a wooden spoon. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with knowingly giving false or misleading evidence to the commission. The charge was unrelated to William, who was three when he went missing from a home at Kendall on the NSW mid-north coast in 2014.

Seniors healthcare card | Tens of thousands more seniors will be able to access the commonwealth seniors healthcare card from today, after last week’s budget increased the income threshold for the card. The income threshold was increased from $57,761 to $90,000 for singles and from $92,416 to $144,000 for couples.

Story continues

Beauty queens’ secret wedding | A former Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina have revealed a romantic secret: not only have they been in a relationship, but last weekend they tied the knot. After two years together, Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela of Argentina posted an Instagram reel celebrating their romance.

Irish gay uproar | A Catholic priest has caused uproar in Ireland after declaring that the deputy prime minister, Leo Varadkar, and other gay politicians will go to hell. The priest gave an outspoken homily on Sunday in his native County Kerry, reportedly causing dozens of people to walk out. The bishop of Kerry apologised and said the priest’s views did not “represent the Christian position”.

Amazon Fund | Brazil’s supreme court has ruled for the reactivation of the Amazon Fund, which will allow the state development bank to use almost $1bn to protect the rainforest. The fund was set up in 2008 by leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was re-elected as president last Sunday, but had been paralysed under his far-right successor Jair Bolsonaro.

Full Story

The Reserve Bank expects inflation to peak at 8%. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

The political cost of an economic crisis – with Lenore Taylor

Australians are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living crisis shows no signs of slowing down. Our editors discuss in this 19-minute episode the political risks of this economic anxiety, and if the government is doing enough to offer relief.

What they said …

***

“If there is a changeable relationship in your life that routinely makes you feel unhappy and underappreciated, leave it: there are no more questions to be asked.”

Sound advice from writer and ethicist Eleanor Gordon-Smith in her advice column today.

In numbers

Joyce will pocket the millions despite customer fury over service failures, lost bags, cancelled flights and union anger over staff pay.

Before-bed read

Infrared saunas are opening across Australia Photograph: Simon Kadula/Alamy

Infrared saunas began popping up in New York a few years ago, and now they’re opening across Australia. While a traditional sauna works by heating the air, infrared saunas raise the body temperature internally by penetrating the skin. This means you can work up a sweat without the surrounding air being quite as hot. But is that the only difference? The research on benefits is sparse.



That wraps our first week of Afternoon Update – have a great weekend and see you all Monday!

Sign up

If you would like to receive this Afternoon Update to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here. And start your day with a curated breakdown of the key stories you need to know. Sign up for our Morning Mail newsletter here.