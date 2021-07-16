Afternoon Observer | Delta variant in Meck + Athlete can’t profit from treat named for him

Welcome to the weekend, Charlotte! I’m not sure what your plans were but I learned today that NASCAR has a secret obsession with kickball. The Observer’s Alex Andrejev caught up with Cup driver Corey LaJoie and his co-ed squad. Who knows? It may inspire you to re-live some schoolyard glory.

At least five cases of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, an emergency shelter for women and children, have been confirmed to be delta variant cases, Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said.

Local health officials have been worried for weeks as delta variant cases spike across the U.S. As the Observer’s Hannah Smoot and Alison Kuznitz report, most new COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County are among people who are not vaccinated.

Vance’s Daylan Smothers’ (3) long run is called back for a holding penalty during the first half of Rolesville High School’s game against Vance High School in the NCHSAA 4AA state championship at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Should high school athletes be able to profit from their name, image and likeness the way college athletes do? As Langston Wertz Jr. reports, it depends on who you ask.

Chambers High junior Daylan Smothers, the reigning N.C. high school football player of the year, recently found out that a local shop had named a snow cone after him in his school’s colors.

Prices ranged from $2 to $5.50.

Smothers doesn’t get a dime.

The Observer spoke with more than a dozen athletes. All were in favor. Most coaches and administrators, however, were not. What do you think?

More than 85,000 Charlotte residents have signed up to use the public safety app Citizen.







The Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse dives into some important tidbits, like Charlotte-Mecklenburg police not using the app in any official capacity.

Eli Carleson, left and Dr. Rhett Brown walk down a hallway at Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Brown has worked with over 1,000 trans patients in the last decade and has become a leader in promoting LGBTQ+ acceptance in medicine and in improving their care. Carleson is one of Dr. Browns patients and is a transgender young man.

Dr. Rhett Brown has worked with more than 1,000 transgender patients in the last decade and has become a leader in promoting LGBTQ+ acceptance in medicine and in improving their care.

The Observer’s Olivia Olsher spent time with Brown to learn about some of the barriers and tools to improve care like Novant Health’s physician finder, an online search tool that recently launched allowing patients to search for doctors competent in LGBTQ care, among other specialties.

Before you run to the store this weekend, the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso takes a look at the strain on the distilled spirits supply chain.







