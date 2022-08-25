Aftermath Islands Metaverse Launches Meta Hero Project as First Program Under the New Creator Meta Labs Label

Meta Hero Project Avatars empowers Metaverse participants to create personalized unique superhero, lifelike virtual personas with infinite customization options

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, a Barbados-based corporation, has released the Meta Hero Project as the first NFT collection developed under Aftermath Islands’ new Creator Meta Labs program development brand.

Meta Hero Project offers users an immersive storyline featuring the discovery of a new Meta V Particle that when activated, gives all forms of matter, superhero like qualities. Each Meta Hero Project Avatar comes complete with a unique customizable and realistic 3D Avatar, which can be imprinted with a user’s facial features, skin tones and body type, and then endowed with a wide range of skills and powers, providing users with new and exciting ways to interact with other players and environments in Aftermath Islands’ Metaverse and other future interoperable online games and Metaverses.

According to Emergen Research, the market size of the global digital human avatar market in 2020 was USD $10.03 Billion. This figure is expected to register a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 46% over the next several years, reaching a market size of over USD $527 Billion by 2030.

Meta Heroes can be played as “everyday” characters, allowing players to engage with other Avatars in the Metaverse. Meta Hero Avatars also connect their owners to verifiable digital identity and other services that maintain an individual’s privacy and security – both online and in the real world. The project is supported by contributors from the comic book and cinematic universe, and the project team has worked on some of the most popular titles from Marvel, DC, and other popular brands. With the Meta Hero Project, Aftermath Islands Metaverse is helping everyday characters turn into superheroes.

Creator Meta Labs and Aftermath Islands are planning a series of new product launches to offer users the ability to customize Avatars with wearables, body armor, costumes, morphing kits and other items that will maximize a player's creativity in the Metaverse.

“Being the first project under the new Aftermath Islands Metaverse banner Creator Meta Labs, Meta Hero Project provides players with an exciting way to create and express themselves as truly personalized in-game Avatars, and those Avatars can, based on open standard interoperability, be used in other games, Metaverses, and digital platforms,” said David Lucatch, Managing Director of Aftermath Islands. “By combining fully rigged 3D avatars with amazing skills and powers, we can help players create dual identities similar to many of today’s legendary comic book and cinematic characters that we have grown up with as our heroes.”

Creator Meta Labs is also working on a number of other innovative projects and is open to collaboration with designers and creators to launch new collections for Aftermath Islands Metaverse and other compatible Metaverses.

Meta Heroes will initially be minted on the WAX Blockchain, which is purpose-built for e-commerce and is designed to make online transactions faster, safer, and easier. It works exceptionally well as a blockchain protocol for NFT trade and is emerging as a leader in the Metaverse-based NFT trade and exchange space.

Aftermath Islands recently acquired the digital assets of the Meta Hero Project, as well as the technical IP of the project which can be used to create in-game items and NFTs of every kind that players can buy, sell, and use in Aftermath Islands’ virtual worlds as well as other compatible blockchain-based gaming and virtual experience platforms. From fantasy creatures and superheroes to realistic sports facilities and players, Aftermath Islands and Meta Hero Project are bringing new experiences, opportunities, and capabilities to gamers and enthusiasts around the world.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE:LQID / OTC: LQAVF / FRA: 4T51. Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world where users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property, and items using in-game collectible NFTs. From play-to-earn games to online experiences, collaboration, immersive entertainment, and more, Aftermath Islands brings live streaming, high-definition graphics, exemplary interactivity, real-world mechanics, and countless new services and experiences to players all around the world. The platform is built on the philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusivity and promises to provide captivating experiences that allow people around the world to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

Learn about Aftermath Islands’ virtual worlds here and read about how the project is reimagining Metaverse experiences in the future in the project light paper and sizzle reel.

About Meta Hero Project

As the first project launched by Creator Meta Labs, Aftermath Islands Metaverse’s development program, Meta Hero Project is a new and innovative interactive story that allows players to create lifelike 3D rigged Avatars that look like them and have special Skills and Powers for gameplay use.

To learn more about Meta Hero Project, please visit www.metaheroproject.com.

