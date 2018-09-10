The aftermath of Garcia-Porter and what's next for Errol Spence Jr.

There were 13,058 in attendance Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., to witness two of the best welterweights in the world go toe-to-toe. And when it was over no one was disappointed with the action that took place inside the ring.

The fight was close, very close. And when the result was announced, Shawn Porter was unanimously awarded the World Boxing Council championship belt. Many in attendance expressed their disapproval that the decision did not favor Danny Garcia.

Garcia landed the more impressive punches throughout the fight. But Porter was the busier fighter and that proved to be the difference in the judges’ eyes. Don Akerman scored the bout, 116-112, Julie Lederman and Mark Marlinski saw it 115-113. This Sporting News card had Porter winning, 115-113.

Bottom line, the fight was that close. Garcia didn’t get off to a slow start, as he is sometimes prone to do. He used his left jab to keep Porter off him, and off the ropes, especially early on. He even attacked Porter’s body when the opportunity presented itself.

But Porter countered with his usual aggression and a left jab of his own. This allowed him to get close to Garcia as the rounds passed and do his share of damage.

“I tell people all the time I don’t make predictions. I made a prediction [before this fight] and a hard one to live up to,” said Porter who improved to 29-2-1, with 17 knockouts, and claims to have always wanted the WBC belt placed around his waist. “I said I wasn’t leaving New York without this belt and I’m not leaving New York without this belt.”

The fans expressed their excitement with the action after each round. Each fighter earned the respect of all fans, no matter which guy they rooted for. And the majority rooted for Garcia, who is from nearby Philadelphia.

The night, rightfully, belonged to both Porter and Garcia. But there was another welterweight champion in the arena who was cheered loudly whenever he appeared on the big screen.

Everyone at Barclays Center was made aware that undefeated International Boxing Federation champion Errol Spence Jr. was in the house. He was there to learn, first-hand, which guy he could be fighting in the not-too-distant future. Spence made it known long before a punch was thrown Saturday night that he wanted to fight the Porter-Garcia winner.

To make certain no one mistook his intentions, Spence entered the ring immediately after Porter’s victory to reiterate his goal.

“The same way that you [Porter] called Danny out, I’m going to call you out,” Spence said. “I’m the best welterweight in the division. I’m the truth and I guarantee you I’ll come home as unified champion. I definitely want that fight against Porter.”

Spence could not have been more direct. He is out to prove that he is the best welterweight in the world, not simply one of them.

The point of being among the best welterweights was made by Spence in May 2017 when he knocked out then-defending welterweight champ Kell Brook in the 11th round. He has since stopped his next two opponents, neither of whom is considered among the division’s elite.

Spence [24-0-0, 21 KOs] has satisfied his IBF mandatory obligation and is free to target only the best fighters for now. It’s what he wants and it’s what boxing fans want and deserve.

Other fighters have echoed similar sentiments, but they have not emphasized it the way Spence has. Porter said before and after his victory Saturday night that he’d fight Spence. But time will tell. Both Spence and Porter fight for Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, whose events air on Showtime and Fox. This should make putting a fight together much easier.

Porter, however, will need time to physically mend after a hard-fought bout with Garcia. And that could take several months.

In the meantime, Spence has been called out by unified lightweight champion Mikey Garcia, after his Jul. 28 victory over then-IBF lightweight king Robert Easter Jr. It’s a fight that Spence has verbally agreed to.

"I'm ready for whoever’s next,” Spence said. “Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter or [WBA welterweight champion] Keith Thurman. I want any and all of them."

Garcia is ranked among boxing’s pound-for-pound best. But he will be a significant underdog against the larger, harder hitting Spence.

Due to his overall skill level, Garcia — the most likely next opponent for Spence — presents an interesting challenge. The fight could take place at the end of this year or early part of next year.

As talented as Garcia is, however, he’s never competed at welterweight. He will surrender a significant among of weight and punching power to Spence. And this will result in his first professional setback.

Regardless, Spence-Garcia will be a high-profile bout a must-see. And it should be entertaining for a few rounds, at least, until Spence KO’s him sometime during the midway point of the bout.

This fight will also serve to keep Spence busy until Porter is completely healed sometime in 2019.

While Spence seeks fights against top 147-pounders, Thurman is the fight he wants most. He targeted Thurman before he claimed the IBF crown and hasn’t let up since. But Thurman — who has wins over Porter and Danny Garcia — has been sidelined for more than a year as he rehabs from injuries to his right elbow and hand.

Thurman claims to be feeling healthy these days and expects his doctors to give him clearance to begin boxing again very soon. He admits wanting to face Spence, but only when the timing is right.

After more than a year of inactivity, Thurman prefers to do a tune-up fight first. Afterward, he seeks to regain the WBC title he relinquished due to his injuries. For now, that means he hopes to face Porter by mid-2019.

“I’ve got to get back in the ring first, a tune-up, then I want to get my [WBC] title back,” Thurman said. “But that has to be negotiated. What if Shawn wants to fight in February? I won’t be able to fight in February.

No disrespect to Porter, but Thurman views Spence as his biggest threat in the division. Spence is the guy he covets most and wants to be 100 percent when they meet.

“Errol Spence is No. 2; Keith Thurman is No. 1. … If there was no Keith Thurman, Spence would be No. 1,” Thurman said. “That’s because I hold greater credentials than he does, I’ve accomplished a little more than he has, and I was in the spotlight before he was. …

“But I’m not going to come off this big of a layoff, have a tune-up and fight the No. 2 fighter in the world.”

There is one more welterweight who’s name arises often as a potential opponent for Spence. He’s new to the division, he holds a title and isn’t in Al Haymon’s stable. Many fans rank him high among all welterweights, but Spence doesn’t share the views of those fans.

When Terence Crawford moved to 147 pounds he vowed to become undisputed champion. But he signed with Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, who has a multiyear deal with ESPN. Every welterweight mentioned above, other than Crawford, fights for Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions. This makes a Spence-Crawford fight nearly impossible. He’s also a fighter not high on Spence’s to-do list.

“That’s what Bob Arum does, a lot of smoke and mirrors,” Spence said. “That’s what Bob Arum does with Terence Crawford, a lot of smoke and mirrors. Name one fighter [Crawford’s] fought who’s better than Chris Algieri? Name one?”

He added: “At the end of the day, me and Keith Thurman is the biggest fight to make. When he comes back and shows what he’s shown in the fights against Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, everyone’s going to be talking about Errol Spence and Keith Thurman.”