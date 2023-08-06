'Afterlife' a sign of new life for Sam Roberts Band

The Sam Roberts Band visits Saint John with new music on the near horizon and the "exhilaration" of being alive.

The band, which comes to Saint John on Sunday for Area 506, just released their new single "Afterlife" on July 28, with the upcoming album The Adventures Of Ben Blank set to come out in October, with a tour to match.

The band's last album, All of Us, was mostly finished before the pandemic but still reflects the "tumultuous" state of the world at that time, and was meant to "provide a little bit of comfort in the face of all that adversity," Roberts said.

The upcoming album, told from the perspective of a "mythical cowboy figure" called Ben Blank, reflects the "exhilaration of having survived, physically, mentally, emotionally, everything we've all lived through these past three years," Roberts said.

"It's not so much that the subject matter of the record is about that, but definitely the energy behind how the record was made," he said.

"Afterlife," a song about pushing back against death, "is a direct, immediate result of that feeling of being physically caged up, but all the other restrictions in yourself, in your mind, in your heart as a part of that," Roberts said. "Not being able to play music for three years had a huge impact on us. Now it feels like we've been shot out of a cannon, champing at the bit to go play anywhere and everywhere."

But the song, a "fast, upbeat energizer," is less representative of the album than "just necessary" to it, Roberts said.

"Our album, as are most of our albums, are meant to be listened to as a whole," he said. "It's supposed to be played after one song and before another song, and the thread of the story the album tells sort of relies on each one of those being in their spot.

"Sometimes those songs can stand on their own, and you kind of hope that every song can."

Story continues

So on Sunday, Roberts said the band will go light on the new material to let fans hear them for the first time with the album.

"There's something to be said for the audience having had a little bit of time to live with it, and digest it and learn the songs," Roberts said.

"It's that sort of communal experience that a show can create that we're looking for."

It's the band's first time in New Brunswick since 2017 and first time in Saint John since they played at Club Monte Carlo, which was on Golden Grove Road near the racetrack, on March 6, 2006.

"I still remember that night. We just finished making a record, Chemical City. And we were still sort of trying to decide whether the album was done or whether we needed to keep working on it," he said. "That night we sat around and gave it a listen and decided that that was it, that we weren't going to touch it any more. So we have Saint John to thank – or to blame – for how that record turned out."

This year is the 20th anniversary of the band's major label debut We Were Born In A Flame, known for songs like "Brother Down" and "Where Have All The Good People Gone." With many bands doing full-album shows to celebrate their records' emerald anniversary, Roberts said that stepping into their old shoes is counter to the band's philosophy.

"If you try to go back and revisit old ways and old ideas, they still come out differently now because you've changed," he said. "The thing about going back to 2003, the hairy, bearded days of We Were Born in the Flame, if we tried to do that, it wouldn't feel authentic to me."

Roberts said he doesn't think of making music as an "endless series of progressions," but an opportunity to affect people differently.

"It's just different. It makes me feel different things and I hope it make people feel different things to our previous record," he said.

The Sam Roberts Band plays Sunday in Saint John at Area 506. Tickets are available at area506.ca.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal