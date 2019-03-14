After shipping out Odell Beckham, Giants reportedly sign Golden Tate to $37.5 million deal

With Odell Beckham traded, somebody has to catch passes for the New York Giants. Enter Golden Tate.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the nine-year veteran has agreed to a four-year deal with the Giants worth $37.5 million — $23 million of it guaranteed. With Beckham traded to the Cleveland Browns, Eli Manning now has a crew of Tate, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and, of course, Saquon Barkley, to spread the ball to in New York.

Tate was a trade deadline acquisition via the Detroit Lions for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He felt like more of a complementary piece for the Eagles’ offense, but did make his presence known with a game-winning touchdown reception in the team’s NFC divisional round victory over the Chicago Bears.

Golden Tate is headed to the New York Giants after spending 2018 with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Before his brief stint in Philly, Tate spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and five years with the Lions.

Tate caught 90-plus passes in four straight seasons for the Lions and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014. For his career, Tate, who will turn 31 before his first season with the Giants, has 611 catches for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in his career.

Tate has been consistently productive, but doesn’t have the kind of star power that will ease Giants’ fans concerns about the team’s direction under general manager Dave Gettleman.

