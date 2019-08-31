After drilling game-winning FG, Nevada kicker Brandon Talton put on scholarship (Video)

Nevada overcame a 31-14 third quarter deficit to shock Purdue with a last-second field goal. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Brandon Talton had an unforgettable college debut.

Talton, a true freshman kicker for Nevada, drilled a game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team a dramatic 34-31 victory over Purdue. Talton’s clutch kick capped off a wild comeback for the Wolf Pack, who trailed 31-14 midway through the third quarter.

And if hitting a game-winner wasn’t enough, Talton, who arrived in Reno as a walk-on, was rewarded by Nevada head coach Jay Norvell with a scholarship in the locker room after the game.

How cool is that?

And if you haven’t seen it yet, here is Talton’s epic kick:

The kick above was actually Talton’s second try. He missed the first one, but it came after Purdue coach Jeff Brohm called a timeout in an attempt to ice him. That decision backfired when Talton calmly drilled his next attempt.

It was the second field goal of the night for Talton. He made a 34-yarder in the third quarter and later was put to the test with an extended extra point. You see, Nevada scored a touchdown with 52 seconds remaining in regulation to cut Purdue’s lead to 31-30, but still needed Talton’s extra point to tie the game.

Nevada was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating that touchdown, so Talton’s extra point was pushed back to around 34 or 35 yards. That wouldn’t matter. He made that kick as well to tie the score, paving the way for his heroics in the final seconds.

Not bad for a college debut, huh?

