After caddie falls ill, Justin Thomas turns to father to carry bag

As the heat index climbed to triple digits at Muirfield Village on Saturday, Justin Thomas’ caddie Jimmy Johnson had to take a break after the golfer noticed something was wrong.

Johnson’s replacement: Thomas’ father Mike, who also serves as his son’s coach.

From Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Jimmy just wasn’t feeling well. He was feeling dizzy. I could tell he was light-headed and just didn’t have a lot of energy,” Thomas said. “I told him on 12 that if he needed to leave, he needed to leave. Just to make sure that he’s OK versus both of us worrying about it out there, and I hit my tee shot (on 13) and I came out and Jimmy was gone and my dad was there.”

It was for fortunate the elder Thomas was around, as his son might have had trouble finding a replacement given the lack of spectators at the Memorial Tournament this week. What was unfortunate was Thomas’ play during and after his caddie’s troubles.

After going 1-under on the front nine, Thomas posted a rough 4-over on the back, including double bogeys on the 12th and 16th hole. He eventually finished the day at even par for the tournament, 12 shots back from leader Jon Rahm.

As for Johnson, the veteran caddie told Golfweek that he would be fine, and that he was “just dizzy.”

We’ll see if he’s ready to return on Sunday. Forecasts are indicating an even hotter day for the tournament’s final round. Thomas’ father is reportedly available if needed.

Father, coach and now caddie. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: