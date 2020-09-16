After Big Ten decision, challenges still remain for Pac-12's return to football

And then there was one.

With the Big Ten’s Wednesday morning announcement that it will begin its football season the weekend of Oct. 24, the Pac-12 was left out on an island as the lone Power Five conference without a football season scheduled for the fall.

In announcing the decision, the Big Ten cited the availability of daily testing and other medical advancements amid the coronavirus pandemic as the reason its presidents and chancellors were ultimately comfortable with reversing the August decision to postpone fall sports.

The Pac-12 also has access to daily testing, but is dealing with other issues in its quest to return to sports. In a statement that followed the Big Ten announcement, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott explained that universities in California and Oregon — which make up six of the conference’s 12 members — do not have clearance to engage in contact practices. States in the Pac-12 footprint are also dealing with the effects of wildfires throughout the region.

“At this time, our universities in California and Oregon do not have approval from state or local public health officials to start contact practice. We are hopeful that our new daily testing capability can help satisfy public health official approvals in California and Oregon to begin contact practice and competition,” Scott said. “We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality in our region at this time. We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season, as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public health authority approvals.”

Later Wednesday, after statements from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and from the office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Scott offered a promising update. The two governors indicated that their respective states would grant clearance for things like contact practice.

The next step is for universities to “reach out to their relevant county public health officials to seek clarification on what is required to achieve the same clearance to resume contact practice and competition.” Scott said the six affected universities would do so “immediately.”

Pac-12 was reportedly eyeing mid-to-late November

With those state restrictions looming, players at USC wrote a letter Tuesday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to loosen those parameters so they could progress toward a return to the field. Later Tuesday, players from other universities — in both California and Oregon — followed up with similar messages on social media.

“The current reality is that there are too many restrictions imposed by state and local public health officials in California that prevent us from resuming practices and competitions,” the USC players’ letter said. “We cannot practice in groups larger than 12, we cannot gather as a team and we cannot utilize any of our indoor facilities. From the onset of this pandemic, the Pac-12 has rightfully and responsibly maintained that their decisions would be based on science, and it now appears that the science and technology have turned in favor of playing.”

In August when fall sports were postponed, the conference said it would not be able to resume play in any sports, including winter sports like basketball, before at least Jan. 1, 2021. But when the Pac-12 gained the ability to test daily via a partnership with a testing company, Scott said it would be possible to play in the 2020 calendar year.

On Monday, ESPN reported that “mid-to-late November” is a target timeframe for the Pac-12 return to play.

