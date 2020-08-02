Aftab Shivdasani, Wife Nin Dusanjh Announce Birth of Newborn Daughter with Heartwarming Pic

Actor Aftab Shivdasani took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child with wife Nin Dusanjh Shivdasani. The actor took to Instagram to share an endearing picture of the baby's feet.

"‘A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now," he captioned the post.

Take a look below:

Aftab and Nin recently announced a production company called Mount Zen Media. They announced their first project, a horror film called Dhundh. The actor took to Instagram to share the first look of the project. He wrote, " ‘Evil Has An Address, Your Mind.’

The Mind works in mysterious ways. Excited to present #Dhundh our first production in association with @mandiraa_ent," he wrote.

Aftab was last seen in Ashwini Chaudhary's crime thriller Setters, with Shreyas Talpade and Ishita Dutta.