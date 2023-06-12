AfroFest Bristol: Hundreds celebrate Afro-Caribbean cultures

Ms Lawrence said it was the first time she has been to the festival

Hundreds of people have attended a colourful festival celebrating African and Caribbean culture.

AfroFest Bristol was started in 2022, and organisers plan to make it an annual event.

This year the festival, run by Afrobeatfridays Bristol, showcased fashion, food and music from artists and groups at the Trinity Arts Centre.

Doreen Lawrence, owner of Reuben Dolls, said it was her first time coming to the festival.

She set up a stall to promote her "afro-dolls" with various hair textures that she creates to reflect black and mixed heritage.

The festival ran for a second time at the weekend

Musician Sisa Senkosi, a Zimbabwean artist based in Bristol, sang and performed with two dancers in traditional dress.

Grupo Lokito, partly based in London and Bristol, performed their mix of Congolese rumba and Cuban salsa in a live set.

Grupo Lokito played their mix of Latin and African music

AFJ Dance entertained the festival goers with their choreography

Cardiff-based dancers, AFJ Dance, work with dancers of all abilities who are ages 16 and over.

The group performed a choreographed routine at Afrofest.

Local DJs such as Miss Divine and The Dancehall Generals played music in between the performances

Local DJs and presenters from Ujima Radio hosted the event and entertained the crowds between the live performances.

