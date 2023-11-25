Africa's young leaders demand financial aid to combat extreme weather events

Young people in Africa have called on developed countries to double the funding for climate change adaptation in Africa.

At the Youth Forum on Adaptation Finance in Africa (YOFAFA), held in Yaounde in Cameroon in November, participants stressed the critical role of financial support in securing a sustainable future for the continent.

YOFAFA gathered 200 participants from across the African continent and another 2000 participants online.

In a statement drawn-up during the forum, they said they were frustrated by gap between actual adaptation financial flows, commitments, and the real needs on the ground.

They also stressed the disproportionate impacts of climate change in Africa and the potential for even greater severity in key areas of the economy across the continent. The work of the forum along with the statement will be presented at the upcoming COP28.

Major polluters, they said, must develop a framework at the Dubai summit that commits to more than double annual adaptation finance flows to Africa by 2025.

Climate challenges

Participants from all over the continent outlined some of the challenges they are facing in the coming years.

One of the major issues is declining rainfall. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, rainfall in Cameroon has been decreasing by 2.5 mm each year since 1960, putting millions of people on the brink of famine.

Kenyan climate activist Shampi Anna says the northern part of her country is a concrete example of the devastating effects of these extreme events.



