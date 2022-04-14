Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 April 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line

On Tuesday, this tailor makes a dress in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone.

Muslim women eat Iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at al-Azhar mosque in Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Friday...

This Egyptian dance troupe performs at the Ghouri complex in Cairo on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Tunisia a woman makes pastries at a factory in Sfax on Saturday. Muslims often consume more pastries during Ramadan than the rest of the year.

On Friday a Libyan boy cuts a piece of a sweet dish at a popular market in Benghazi...

Two days later a volunteer repairs a Koran in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

A Zimbabwean chef at a restaurant that specialises in traditional food dishes up a meal of sadza (maize meal) and green vegetables for a customer in Harare on Friday.

Members of Nigeria's Celestial Church of Christ join Christians worldwide to celebrate Palm Sunday in Lagos.

Palm Sunday symbolizes the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and some Christian denominations mark it with a procession...

...that involves singing and dancing with the faithful waving palm fronds.

A very different kind of parade on Tuesday in Somalia, where soldiers mark the 62nd anniversary of the Somali National Armed Forces in Mogadishu.

While in Kenya, residents and activists of Mathare slum protest on Wednesday against alleged extra-judicial killings of suspected criminals by the police.

The same day across the continent in Monrovia, people march to the police headquarters in the Liberian capital demanding justice after a reported rise in mysterious deaths and cases of mob justice.

A double rainbow is seen briefly on Wednesday in the South African city of Durban, where devastating floods have killed more than 300 people.

Mmeli Sokhela lost three children and a step-child when a church collapsed onto his home during flooding. Officials have called it one of the worst storms in the history of the country.

While these people wash and swim in West Africa's largest river, the River Niger, in the Malian city of Segou on Friday.

Images subject to copyright.