Africa's week in pictures: 3 - 9 September 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Whirling dervishes perform in Egypt's capital city Cairo on Saturday...

The Sufi dance they are performing is called El Tanoura.

On the same day in the Netherlands, the Nelson Mandela memorial is unveiled in Amsterdam's Nelson Mandela Park. The monument features seven individual portraits with a quote from South Africa's late president.

This work, called Family portrait, by Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai-Violet Hwami is seen at the Hayward Gallery in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday.

On the same day in Tunisia, a craftsman makes a wicker table at a workshop in Tunisia's capital, Tunis.

Vendors in Lagos sell football mechandise to fans as Nigeria host Liberia in a Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifying match, which Nigeria go on to win 2-0.

On Wednesday in Egypt, Umm Sameh and the Mazaher ensemble perform the healing Zar dance and drumming rite.

Cameroonian musician Richard Bona performs to fans in Poland, at the Szczecin Music Fest on Saturday.

Senegalese-born TikTokker Khaby Lame, who currently has the second-biggest following of any account on the social media platform, has fun on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

World number seven Ritah Asiimwe of Uganda prepares to serve during her badminton women's singles match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday.

The next day at the games, Morocco's Rajae Akermach takes on Amy Truesdale of Great Britain in the women's Women K44 +58kg Taekwondo quarter-final...

Fellow Moroccan El Amin Chentouf competes in the men's T12 marathon on the same day...

And on Wednesday at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League in Switzerland, Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba celebrates victory in the women's 5,000m race.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (C) scores for South Africa on Tuesday, earning them a 1-0 victory over Ghana in the Fifa Football World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

At a rhino sanctuary in South Africa on Monday, two veterinarians wrestle a tranquilised rhino to the ground before dehorning it - in the hope of deterring would-be ivory poachers.

And on Wednesday in Johannesburg, parrots at a rehabilitation centre are shown affection by their keeper.

Kenya hosts the International Defensive Pistol Association's Africa championships on Saturday - the first time it is held outside South Africa.

On Wednesday, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends a panel discussion alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Dusseldorf.

Prisoners who campaigned against Guinean President Alpha Condé's controversial third term in office rejoice as they are freed on Tuesday...

A grainy photo released by the military on Sunday shows the president in their custody, the same day they announced they were seizing power.

The coup and military junta have been condemned by Guinea's neighbours and the African Union. But many Guineans say they are relieved that Mr Condé has been ousted after 10 years, and some posed for photos with soldiers as they celebrated.

On Sunday a street vendor pours out liquorice juice in Cairo, Egypt.

And on Wednesday in Tunisia a woman prepares harissa. The famed North African chilli paste is said to originate in the country, which is seeking Unesco's "intangible cultural heritage" status for the condiment.

