Africa's week in pictures: 28 January-3 February 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Somali boys cover themselves with sand on Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia - Friday 28 January 2022
Boys relax under sand on Lido beach in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Friday.
People watching a motocross rider at a rally in Entebbe, Uganda - Sunday 30 January 2022
Two days later, spectators cheer on motocross competitors at a rally in the Ugandan city of Entebbe.
A man sipping from a champagne at The Met horse race in Cape Town, South Africa - Saturday 29 January 2022
It is a more plush affair at the Kenilworth race track in South Africa's city of Cape Town on Saturday…
A couple at The Met horse race in Cape Town, South Africa - Saturday 29 January 2022
The attendees are there for The Met, one of South Africa's most anticipated horse events - and a highlight of Cape Town's social calendar.
Dancers perform Cion: Requiem of Ravel&#39;s Bolero at its premier at Joburg Theatre, South Africa - Sunday 30 January 2022
Dancers perform Cion: Requiem of Ravel's Bolero at a Johannesburg theatre on Sunday. By renowned choreographer Gregory Maqoma, it is inspired by the character of a fictional professional mourner and the music of the French composer...
South Africa drag queen Adammahh performs in Johannesburg, South Africa - Sunday 30 January 2022
On the same day elsewhere in the city, an audience appreciates a performance by local drag queen Adammahh.
Street food vendors preparing roasted meat in Jinja, Uganda - Wednesday 2 February 2022
Night life returned to Uganda at the end of January after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions. Here street food vendors prepare for meat-loving revellers in Jinja on Wednesday.
Barbary lion cubs in Rabat, Morocco - Wednesday 2 February 2022
On the same day, barbary lion cubs are pictured in their enclosure at a zoo in Morocco's capital, Rabat. Also known as North African lions, they are now extinct in the wild.
Senegal football dressed as a lion in Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Wednesday 2 February 2022
Here a fan of the Lions of Teranga roars at Wednesday's Africa Nations Cup semi-final in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé. Senegal's national football team won the day…
Egyptian footballers at a training session in Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Friday 28 January 2022
Where they will play Egypt. Here captain Mo Salah (second left) and his team are put through core-strengthening exercises in Yaoundé on Friday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs his name on a poster of his image in Barcelona, Spain - Thursday 3 February 2022
Gabonese footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs his name as he is presented at his new club Barcelona on Thursday. A last-minute free transfer saw him leaving English side Arsenal.
A shirtless Senegalese man taking part in a snowball fight in the US city of New York - Saturday 29 January 2022
On Saturday, a 22-year-old Senegalese man goes shirtless to take part in a big snowball fight in the US city of New York.
Worshippers at a mosque in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Friday 28 January 2022
Worshippers arrive at the Grand Mosque in Burkina Faso's capital ahead of Friday prayers. The photo is part of a collection taken by John Wessels, who is documenting everyday life in Ouagadougou in the aftermath of last week's coup...
Women wait in line to collect their pay at the Pissy Granite Mine, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Friday 28 January 2022
Here women wait in line to collect their pay on Friday at a granite mine in the centre of Ouagadougou...
A jockey on a bucking horse in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Monday 1 February 2022
A jockey practises controlling his horse on Monday. Horses are important to Burkinabè culture, with self-styled cowboys secretly training at night for dressage and racing competitions...
A young boy watches a horse race in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Sunday 30 January 2022
A young boy watches a horse race, which can be lucrative for winners, in Ouagadougou on Sunday.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (R) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Friday 29 January 2022
Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian prime minister (L), is pictured on Friday with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, which is part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that has supplied Ethiopia with armed drones to use in the civil war.
Young Libyans take part in a robotics competition in Benghazi, Libya - Thursday 3 February 2022
On Thursday, young Libyans take part in a country-wide robotics competition in the city of Benghazi.
A man fixing a boat&#39;s engine at Ibaka jetty on the island of Okrika, Rivers State, Nigeria - Friday 28 January 2022
Mechanical skills are called for at this jetty in Nigeria's southern Rivers state, where a man tries to fix a boat engine on Friday.
Boats navigating through the Yala Swamp in Kenya - Friday 28 January 2022
And boats navigate their way through the Yala Swamp of western Kenyan on Friday. Campaigners say the country's largest freshwater wetland - home to endangered antelopes - is under threat from development.

