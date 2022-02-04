Africa's week in pictures: 28 January-3 February 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Boys relax under sand on Lido beach in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Friday.

Two days later, spectators cheer on motocross competitors at a rally in the Ugandan city of Entebbe.

It is a more plush affair at the Kenilworth race track in South Africa's city of Cape Town on Saturday…

The attendees are there for The Met, one of South Africa's most anticipated horse events - and a highlight of Cape Town's social calendar.

Dancers perform Cion: Requiem of Ravel's Bolero at a Johannesburg theatre on Sunday. By renowned choreographer Gregory Maqoma, it is inspired by the character of a fictional professional mourner and the music of the French composer...

On the same day elsewhere in the city, an audience appreciates a performance by local drag queen Adammahh.

Night life returned to Uganda at the end of January after nearly two years of pandemic restrictions. Here street food vendors prepare for meat-loving revellers in Jinja on Wednesday.

On the same day, barbary lion cubs are pictured in their enclosure at a zoo in Morocco's capital, Rabat. Also known as North African lions, they are now extinct in the wild.

Here a fan of the Lions of Teranga roars at Wednesday's Africa Nations Cup semi-final in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé. Senegal's national football team won the day…

Where they will play Egypt. Here captain Mo Salah (second left) and his team are put through core-strengthening exercises in Yaoundé on Friday.

Gabonese footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs his name as he is presented at his new club Barcelona on Thursday. A last-minute free transfer saw him leaving English side Arsenal.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old Senegalese man goes shirtless to take part in a big snowball fight in the US city of New York.

Worshippers arrive at the Grand Mosque in Burkina Faso's capital ahead of Friday prayers. The photo is part of a collection taken by John Wessels, who is documenting everyday life in Ouagadougou in the aftermath of last week's coup...

Here women wait in line to collect their pay on Friday at a granite mine in the centre of Ouagadougou...

A jockey practises controlling his horse on Monday. Horses are important to Burkinabè culture, with self-styled cowboys secretly training at night for dressage and racing competitions...

A young boy watches a horse race, which can be lucrative for winners, in Ouagadougou on Sunday.

Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian prime minister (L), is pictured on Friday with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, which is part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that has supplied Ethiopia with armed drones to use in the civil war.

On Thursday, young Libyans take part in a country-wide robotics competition in the city of Benghazi.

Mechanical skills are called for at this jetty in Nigeria's southern Rivers state, where a man tries to fix a boat engine on Friday.

And boats navigate their way through the Yala Swamp of western Kenyan on Friday. Campaigners say the country's largest freshwater wetland - home to endangered antelopes - is under threat from development.

Images subject to copyright