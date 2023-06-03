Africa's week in pictures: 26 May-1 June 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

As the sun rises on South Africa's east coast on Sunday, a surfer jumps into the ocean.

French-Guinean actress and influencer Fatoumata Guinea Kaba takes to the red carpet at France's Cannes Film Festival on Friday...

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also in Cannes that day is Somali-American model Halima Aden, who received the women empowerment gong at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (Wiba).

On Saturday, a visitor looks at works by Mohamed Ben Methaf during the Carthage Contemporary Art Days Festival in Tunisia's capital.

The next day, Israelis of Ethiopian descent hold up pictures of their relatives during a protest in Jerusalem calling on the government to stop a freeze on Ethiopian Jews emigrating to Israel.

In Guinea-Bissau, supporters of Domingos Simões Pereira and his Inclusive Alliance Platform rally on Monday in the capital, ahead of elections on 4 June.

On Saturday, an Egyptian band performs at the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts in the capital, Cairo.

On the same day, a football fan cheers on Senegal against Colombia in the Under-20 World Cup in the Argentinian city of La Plata. The match ended in a draw.

Bola Tinubu is sworn in as president of Africa's largest democracy at a ceremony in Abuja on Monday, promising to tackle Nigeria's rampant insecurity and bring in economic reforms.

Clashes erupt in Senegal's capital on the same day between police and supporters of Ousmane Sonko. Later in the week the opposition leader was sentenced to two years in jail.

The Rabat African Capital of Culture fashion show comes to a close on Tuesday with these designs by Morocco's Fadila El Gadi.

And the sun sets on Saturday over the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, which has begun an operation to deport migrants, many of whom come from nearby Comoros.

Images subject to copyright.