Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 June 2022

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
Traditional dancers perform as the remains of slain Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba arrive on June 26, 2022 in Shilatembo where the leader was killed along with two of his compatriots
Traditional dancers perform as a coffin containing a tooth - the only known remains of murdered Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba - arrives on Sunday in Shilatembo, the place where he was assassinated in 1961...
A brass band plays as the coffin of slain Congolese independence leader Patrice Lumumba leaves for Shilatembo where the leader was killed along with two of his compatriots at the airport in Lubumbashi on June 26, 2022
A brass band also plays in Lumumba's honour on this latest leg of a country-wide tour of the coffin ahead of a funeral on Thursday.
Head porters march in the streets on the second day of protests over recent economic hardships, in Accra, Ghana, June 29, 2022
Women in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, join a protest on Wednesday, the second day of demonstrations against the rising cost of living...
Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance, is protected by the police at the Ministry of Finance on the second day of a demonstration over soaring living costs in Accra, Ghana, on June 29, 2022
The first day had turned violent and on Wednesday the police come out to protect prominent politicians, including Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare (centre).
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - JUNE 30: People stage demonstration demanding the civilian rule in Sudan's capital Khartoum on June 30, 2022
In Sudan's capital, Khartoum, people take to the streets on Thursday to demand civilian rule on the third anniversary of a huge anti-military protest.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda June 24
Leaders from Commonwealth nations, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are welcomed in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, by traditional dancers at the opening ceremony of a heads of government meeting on Friday evening.
A worker carries a box with grapes during the harvest on the Awash Wine vineyard, in the area of Merti, 120 kilometres from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 24, 2022
A worker in Ethiopia brings in the harvest on Friday at a vineyard 110km (70 miles) south-east of Addis Ababa...
A worker of Awash Wine smells a glass of wine during a wine testing organized for employees in the farm of Awash Wine, in the area of Merti, 120 kilometres from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 24, 2022
An employee of Awash Wine gets to smell and taste the result of the fermentation of a previous harvest.
A Sudanese migrant with eye injury is pictured in the temporary centre for immigrants and asylum seekers in the Spanish enclave of Melilla, near the Moroccan city of Nador, on June 25, 2022
A photographer snaps the portrait of a Sudanese migrant on Saturday who had made it to the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla the previous evening despite being beaten by security forces...
Migrants hold placards during an anti-racism demonstration in the Moroccan capital Rabat on June 28, 2022.
At least 23 people died in the violence as they tried to cross from Morocco and on Tuesday, in the capital, Rabat, migrants hold a demonstration demanding an investigation.
SIKASSO, MALI - JUNE 25: Malian woman rides a motorcycle with her children as daily life amid poverty continues in West African country Mali's Sikasso on June 25, 2022
A woman zips around the southern Malian city of Sikasso with three children as they go about their day on Saturday.
ORAN, ALGERIA - JUNE 26: Ouikene Cylia (R) of Algiers in action against Salama Reem (L) of Egypt during the Kumite women's 50kg gold medal match within the 19th Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria on June 26, 2022
Algeria is hosting the latest edition of the Mediterranean Games, held every four years, and in the 50kg women's gold-medal match in kumite, which is a branch of karate, Egyptian Salama Reem (L) fights Algeria's Cylia Ouikene. Ouikene goes on to win.
Sebastien Loeb of France and Isabelle Galmische of France are competing with their M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Puma Rally1 during Day 5 of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 26, 2022
A car taking part in Kenya's Safari rally stirs up the dust south of Lake Naivasha on Sunday, the last day of the competition.
Employees of a bakery make bread with wheat and cassava flour in a bakery in Yopougon, a popular neigbourhood in Abidjan on June 24, 2022
On Friday, bakers in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, prepare baguettes made of wheat and cassava flour so they can be enjoyed over the weekend.
MOMBASA, KENYA - 2022/06/26: A man's hand is holding pieces of plastic trash collected at the shore in Lamu Old Town. Pollution from human activities has negatively impacted the oceans.
Kenya's Indian Ocean island of Lamu is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, but parts of the coast are also heavily polluted with plastic waste as a photographer found out on Sunday.

Images subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.