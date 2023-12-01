Africa's week in pictures: 24-30 November 2023
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
Magnum says he will be remembered for seeking out life's "most absurd and charming moments".
The London premiere of Beyoncé's tour film included an special guest and a demand for dancing.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's first-in-the-nation law banning the video-sharing app TikTok in the state was blocked Thursday, one month before it was set to take effect, by a federal judge who called the measure unconstitutional. The ruling delivered a temporary win for the social media company that has argued Montana's Republican-controlled Legislature went “completely overboard” in trying to regulate the app. A final ruling will come at a later date after the legal challenge moves through the
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Las Vegas man arrested last month on suspicion of making antisemitic threats against U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen and her family, along with the family of another U.S. senator, according to court records. Rosen, a Democrat from Nevada, is Jewish and has maintained a vocal pro-Israel stance, including support for U.S. aid to Israel. Though the indictment doesn't identify her specifically, Rosen's office confirmed to The Associated Press the allegat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big-state governors with presidential ambitions, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, met Thursday night for a prime-time faceoff that was expected to be filled with policy fights and personal insults. The host, Fox News Channel, billed the 90-minute affair hosted by Sean Hannity as “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate.” Yet it was held in a television studio with no audience in Georgia, a location chosen for its key swing-state
Rand Paul of Kentucky performs the Heimlich manoeuvre on fellow Republican Joni Ernst of Iowa.
The wife of the New York judge overseeing former President Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial is the latest target of Trump’s rage online. Trump took aim at Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engoron, in a series of posts Tuesday afternoon, purporting that an account on X — formerly Twitter — that made several anti-Trump posts…
The Alabama Republican and former football coach signals he's ready to end his blanket efforts.
"BREAKING FOX NEWS: Tax Tracker reports Trump lawyer Alina Habba's law firm has 5 federal tax liens totalling 1.7$m," a popular post on X read.
A lawyer for Trump told prosecutors she warned him he could face charges by failing to comply with a subpoena in the documents case, ABC News reported.
The former president declined to help the California congressman survive a vote to remain in control of the House. The latter didn't take very kindly to the slight
The powers that choose to play the Great Game on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan have never prospered. Despite the courage of generals and the brains of political agents, their best-laid plans – whether British in the 19th century, Russian in the 20th, or American in the 21st – have generally ended in disaster and retreat. Now it seems that China – which has long treated Pakistan as its client and proxy in a push for a defining regional role, most recently through the Belt and Road I
Israel and the US are reportedly discussing how to exile thousands of Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip as a way of shortening the war in the territory.
Ukraine’s SBU security service carried out an overnight explosion on a key rail route between Russia and China, law enforcement agencies told NV on Nov. 30.
The former speaker is put on blast over a wild claim in Liz Cheney’s new book.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia is "now weaker politically, militarily, and economically" since before it invaded Ukraine.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairman of Florida's Republican Party is the subject of a rape investigation, though no charges have been filed and his lawyer said he will be exonerated. Still, the investigation into Christian Ziegler comes at a critical time for the Republican Party of Florida: Two Florida Republicans — former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis — are running for president and the state GOP is working to reelect U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Florida was also key to Republicans w
NewsmaxRep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) seemingly made a veiled threat against special counsel Jack Smith Wednesday, saying during an interview on Newsmax that his “days are numbered.” He was reacting to the special counsel’s redacted warrant for information about and data from former President Donald Trump’s account on X, formerly Twitter. The Jan. 17 warrant requested, among other things, “all users who have followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked” Trump’s account. “I consider it a
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov faced Western critics while attending international security talks Thursday in Northern Macedonia, where he blamed “NATO’s reckless expansion to the East” for war returning to Europe. Lavrov arrived in Skopje to attend meetings hosted by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The diplomats of several OSCE member nations, including Ukraine, boycotted the event due to Lavrov's planned attendance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's solicitor general says the government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada. Mike Farnworth says the notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court is the start of a series of similar applications, which are powerful tools that "put those engaging in illegal activity on notice." A statement from Farnworth says the province "will not tolerate criminals prospering in our communities" and it will pursue illegally acquir