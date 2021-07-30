Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 July 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A child carries a basket of fruit on their head in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Wednesday 28 July 2021
In neighbouring Ivory Coast a child sells pineapples on Wednesday in the main city of Abidjan.
A mural of Khaby Lame in the Gaza Strip Monday 26 July 2021
A mural of Khaby Lame is seen in the Gaza Strip on Monday. The 21-year-old, who was born in Senegal and lives in Italy, is famous for his funny videos and has become the second most-followed person on TikTok.
Senegalese table tennis player Ibrahima Diaw at the Olympics in Japan - Saturday 24 July 2021
With the start of the Olympics, African athletes have been in focus, including Senegalese table tennis player Ibrahima Diaw on Saturday...
Colombia&#39;s flag bearer Caterine Ibarguen taking a selfie near members of Kenya&#39;s delegation during the Olympics opening ceremony - Friday 23 July 2021
The day before during the opening ceremony, Colombia's flag bearer takes a selfie near members of Kenya's delegation...
Team Kenya take to the field during the Men&#39;s Pool C Rugby Sevens match between South Africa and Kenya on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium, Japan - Monday 26 July 2021
The Kenyans have been donning some of the most arresting outfits - here their rugby sevens team takes to the field on Monday...
Morocco&#39;s Mehdi Essadiq diving during the triathlon in Japan Monday - 26 July 2021
On the same day, Moroccan triathlete Mehdi Essadiq is pictured in action...
Abdelhaq Nadir of Morocco in action against Richarno Colin of Mauritius at the Olympics in Japan -Sunday 25 July 2021
Moroccan boxer Abdelhaq Nadir - seen here on Sunday - had an impressive Olympic ring tattoo...
South African swimmer Kaylene Corbett in the pool at the Olympics in Japan - Thursday 29 July 2021
South African swimmer Kaylene Corbett is seen on Thursday with the rings painted on one of her nails...
Racheal Kundananji of Zambia controls the ball during the Women&#39;s First Round Group F match between China and Zambia at the Olympics in Japan - Saturday 24 July 2021
Zambian footballer Racheal Kundananji looks balletic at play against China on Saturday...
Nigeria&#39;s Josh Okogie goes to the basket in the men&#39;s preliminary round group B basketball match between Australia and Nigeria during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama - Sunday 25 July 2021
And Nigerian basketballer Josh Okogie takes a shot against Australia on Sunday.
A crowd celebrating in Tunis, Tunisia - Sunday 25 July 2021
On the same day, people celebrate in the streets of Tunisia's capital after the president suspended parliament and sacked his PM following protests.
Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara ( R) and his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo (L) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Tuesday 27 July 2021
For Ivorians, the sight of their leader Alassane Ouattara (R) and his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo (L) holding hands and laughing must be the photo of the week. The former rivals are trying to heal divisions following a brutal civil war a decade ago.
A young man performs on a motorcycle on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on - Wednesday 28 July 2021
The next day in Abidjan, a young man entertains onlookers on his motorbike...
People ride horses on a beach in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Wednesday July 2021
While horse riders are pictured on the city's beach - also on Wednesday.
A woman at an anti-Tigray rebel gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Tuesday 27 July 2021
A woman looks on during a protest in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, against the rebels fighting in Tigray on Tuesday...
Newly recruited members of the military wave the national flag during a farewell ceremony for new recruits in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Tuesday 27 July 2021
As young men celebrate in the city after enlisting to fight in the war that erupted in the north of Ethiopia in November.

All pictures subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories