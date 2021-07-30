Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 July 2021

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

In neighbouring Ivory Coast a child sells pineapples on Wednesday in the main city of Abidjan.

A mural of Khaby Lame is seen in the Gaza Strip on Monday. The 21-year-old, who was born in Senegal and lives in Italy, is famous for his funny videos and has become the second most-followed person on TikTok.

With the start of the Olympics, African athletes have been in focus, including Senegalese table tennis player Ibrahima Diaw on Saturday...

The day before during the opening ceremony, Colombia's flag bearer takes a selfie near members of Kenya's delegation...

The Kenyans have been donning some of the most arresting outfits - here their rugby sevens team takes to the field on Monday...

On the same day, Moroccan triathlete Mehdi Essadiq is pictured in action...

Moroccan boxer Abdelhaq Nadir - seen here on Sunday - had an impressive Olympic ring tattoo...

South African swimmer Kaylene Corbett is seen on Thursday with the rings painted on one of her nails...

Zambian footballer Racheal Kundananji looks balletic at play against China on Saturday...

And Nigerian basketballer Josh Okogie takes a shot against Australia on Sunday.

On the same day, people celebrate in the streets of Tunisia's capital after the president suspended parliament and sacked his PM following protests.

For Ivorians, the sight of their leader Alassane Ouattara (R) and his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo (L) holding hands and laughing must be the photo of the week. The former rivals are trying to heal divisions following a brutal civil war a decade ago.

The next day in Abidjan, a young man entertains onlookers on his motorbike...

While horse riders are pictured on the city's beach - also on Wednesday.

A woman looks on during a protest in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, against the rebels fighting in Tigray on Tuesday...

As young men celebrate in the city after enlisting to fight in the war that erupted in the north of Ethiopia in November.

All pictures subject to copyright.