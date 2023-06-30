Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 June 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

A fishmonger on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar grimaces as a prepares the catch for sale at Friday's fish market in Stone Town...

But there are fears that fishing and other activities off the island's coast could damage the underwater ecosystem, being inspected by a diver on the same day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A performer from the Moallem Houssem Ghina Ensemble leaps for the enjoyment of Friday's crowd at the Gnaoua World Music Festival in Morocco.

In the Adjame suburb of Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, the Eid al-Adha festivities begin on Tuesday, the eve of the Muslim holiday.

Egyptians enjoying the festivities on Wednesday got to take a picture with a gorilla that turned up at a mosque in the capital, Cairo.

In Wad Hamid, about 100km (60 miles) north of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, a man skins a sheep for an Eid feast, where people marked the festival despite the conflict...

But the fighting, which began in April, has forced millions from their homes - including this boy seen on Wednesday at Eid prayers in the east of Sudan.

A worshipper has a contemplative moment at a mosque in the South African city of Johannesburg on Thursday, the second day of the Eid celebrations.

A Sierra Leonean who has just cast their vote in Saturday's general election gets their nail inked to show they have taken part...

Three days later, supporters of incumbent President Julius Maada Bio celebrate in Freetown after he was declared the winner of the presidential race - a result that the opposition is disputing.

Kenya's Kennedy Munyao speeds round the streets of Germany's capital, Berlin, in a 10km cycling race on Sunday at the Special Olympics World Games - a competition for people with intellectual disabilities.

Madagascan soldiers march in formation on Monday in Antananarivo as part of events to mark the country's 63rd anniversary of independence.

And Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga proves that he can still pull a crowd on Tuesday, calling for civil disobedience against the new tax increases that have been signed into law.

Images subject to copyright.