Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 June 2023

·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

A salesman prepares sea products on sale at Darajani fish market in Stone Town of Zanzibar, Tanzania - Friday 23 June 2023
A fishmonger on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar grimaces as a prepares the catch for sale at Friday's fish market in Stone Town...
A diver swims around the underwater ecosystem of the Great Northern of Zanzibar, Tanzania - Friday 23 June 2023
But there are fears that fishing and other activities off the island's coast could damage the underwater ecosystem, being inspected by a diver on the same day.
Scroll to continue with content
Ad
A member of the Moallem Houssem Ghina Ensemble performs onstage during the 24th edition of the Gnaoua World Music Festival in Essaouira, Morocco - Friday 23 June 2023
A performer from the Moallem Houssem Ghina Ensemble leaps for the enjoyment of Friday's crowd at the Gnaoua World Music Festival in Morocco.
Muslim women dance in the street a day ahead of Eid al-Adha, in Adjame, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Tuesday 27 June 2023
In the Adjame suburb of Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, the Eid al-Adha festivities begin on Tuesday, the eve of the Muslim holiday.
Muslims celebrate after the Eid al-Adha prayer at Al Seddik Mosque in the Heliopolis area of Cairo, Egypt - Wednesday 28 June 2023
Egyptians enjoying the festivities on Wednesday got to take a picture with a gorilla that turned up at a mosque in the capital, Cairo.
Men skin a slaughtered sheep on the first day of the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday in Wad Hamid, Sudan - Wednesday 28 June 2023
In Wad Hamid, about 100km (60 miles) north of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, a man skins a sheep for an Eid feast, where people marked the festival despite the conflict...
A boy from Darfur attends Eid al-Adha prayers in al-Qadarif, Sudan- Wednesday 28 June 2023
But the fighting, which began in April, has forced millions from their homes - including this boy seen on Wednesday at Eid prayers in the east of Sudan.
A worshiper spends time on his own after the main prayer service had finished at The Nizamiye Mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Johannesburg, South Africa - Thursday 29 June 2023
A worshipper has a contemplative moment at a mosque in the South African city of Johannesburg on Thursday, the second day of the Eid celebrations.
A voter gets his nail inked after casting his ballot for the national elections at a polling station in Freetown, Sierra Leone - Saturday 24 June 2023
A Sierra Leonean who has just cast their vote in Saturday's general election gets their nail inked to show they have taken part...
Supporters of the president of Sierra Leone and leader of Sierra Leone People&#39;s party (SLPP), Julius Maada Bio, celebrate in the streets following his re-election in Freetown - Tuesday 27 June 2023
Three days later, supporters of incumbent President Julius Maada Bio celebrate in Freetown after he was declared the winner of the presidential race - a result that the opposition is disputing.
Kennedy Munyao (R) of Kenya competes with Odai Deirawan of Syria at the Brandenburg Gate during day nine of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 in Berlin Germany - Sunday 25 June 2023
Kenya's Kennedy Munyao speeds round the streets of Germany's capital, Berlin, in a 10km cycling race on Sunday at the Special Olympics World Games - a competition for people with intellectual disabilities.
The 63rd anniversary of Madagascar&#39;s independence celebrated with military ceremony in the capital, Antananarivo - Monday 26 June 2023
Madagascan soldiers march in formation on Monday in Antananarivo as part of events to mark the country's 63rd anniversary of independence.
Kenya&#39;s opposition leader Raila Odinga, of the Azimio La Umoja arrives at a public rally over the government finance bill, at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 27 June 2023
And Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga proves that he can still pull a crowd on Tuesday, calling for civil disobedience against the new tax increases that have been signed into law.

Images subject to copyright.

Read more

More From