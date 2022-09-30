Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 September 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Worshippers joins a mass gathering on Monday in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on the eve of the Meskel festival...

Members of different churches converge on Meskel Square to mark the occasion that celebrates the finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on, according to Ethiopian Orthodox Christian tradition.

In neighbouring Sudan, people come together on Wednesday in Omdurman for a parade ahead of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

In the same city on Friday, Sufi Muslims take part in a ritual at the cemetery of the 19th Century Sufi leader Sheikh Hamad-al Nile.

Fans of British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy enjoy his performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana's capital, Accra, on Saturday.

An exhausted Kenyan emergency worker takes a break from looking for survivors after a building collapse in Kiambu, near the capital, Nairobi, on Monday, killing at least six people.

Swimmers leap from a pier in Senegal's capital, Dakar, as they take part in Sunday's race to Gorée Island 2.5km (1.6 miles) away.

Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge looks elated rather than exhausted as he crosses the line at the Berlin marathon on Sunday, taking 30 seconds off his previous world record.

People at Saturday's Soweto Pride Festival in South Africa, in support of gay rights, pose for the photographers.

Other South Africans were also dressing up on Friday - this time for the annual Comic Con gathering in Johannesburg, which saw this woman turning up in a Raven cosplay outfit.

The drought in East Africa is biting hard, and one woman from the Turkana community is seen on Wednesday drawing water for her goats from a well dug into a dry riverbed.

Two Senegalese women remember their father on Monday who died 20 years ago when Le Joola ferry capsized, killing over 1,800 people.

Two boys play on a mattress discarded in a township of the South African city of Cape Town on Wednesday.

