Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 January 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A young boy shows his metal as he lifts heavy weights in the South African township of Soweto on Thursday.

Aerobics is the exercise of choice for people at a training session in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Saturday morning...

In Abuja on Wednesday, people examine their Covid vaccine cards amid a mass vaccination exercise in in the city...

On the same day at the city's Wuse Market, a woman negotiates the price of a wig with a customer.

In Cameroon's northern city of Garoua on Saturday, a horseman takes part in a traditional festival...

The country is currently hosting the Africa Cup of Nations - and a local football fan comes to a stadium in the capital, Yaoundé, on Monday prepared for the hot weather...

Monday saw the hosts play the Comoros - watched here by people on a street in Douala in south-western Cameroon...

But unbeknown to those watching the match, fans trying to get into the stadium were crushed at one of the gates, leaving at least eight people dead...

Despite the tragedy the competition has continued with teams fighting to get into the quarter-finals. Here a Moroccan joins street celebrations in Rabat after the Atlas Lions defeated Malawi on Tuesday...

A Gambian fan can't quite believe it when his side - Nations Cup debutants - defeat Guinea on Monday…

On Wednesday, Mali supporters make a political point with a portrait of coup leader Colonel Assimi Goïta, who has upset the West African regional bloc by delaying promised elections...

And despite the best efforts of the Nigeria Super Eagles Supporters Club - one member seen here rehearsing in Garoua on Saturday - the Nigerian team were knocked out by Tunisia.

Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou is seen in the ring on Saturday in the US state of California where he defeated France's Ciryl Gane to retain his heavyweight title.

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay Hailu celebrates winning the second in a series of five one-day races known as the Mallorca Challenge on Thursday.

Ugandan cricketer Christopher Kidega celebrates a wicket on Saturday during a match against India at the ICC U19 World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago.

On the same day in South Africa, crowds bask in the heat on Muizemberg beach in the Western Cape province…

In the South African city of Johannesburg on Thursday, union workers and other protesters hold pro-Palestinian banners during a demonstration in front of the Israeli trade office in the city.

The day before, a woman looks through the window of her house destroyed by Tropical Storm Ana in a village in southern Malawi.

Apartment blocks and minarets are pictured in the old area of Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Monday.

And a man holding chickens talks to electoral officials on Tuesday during a campaign in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, to register voters ahead of elections in August.

