Africa's week in pictures: 2-8 June 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Man cutting large rocks - 03 June.
A rock cutter is toiling away in Kenya's Kajiado North area on Saturday, earning between $2 (£1.60) and $5 an hour.
People staring at the Great Mosque of Djenne - 4 June. It is a large brown building which stands against a backdrop of blue skies.
The following day in Mali there are onlookers at the Great Mosque of Djenne, which people re-plaster each year with mud...
A crowd of people on the move carrying mud buckets - 4 June. They have mud on their bodies.
The mosque is the world's largest mud-brick building and known for its plastering and wooden scaffolding
Jill Biden at the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque - 2 June.
On Friday, US First Lady Jill Biden visits the picturesque al-Azhar Grand Mosque in Egypt's capital Cairo, and meets with the head of al-Azhar University, Mohamed al-Mahrasawy...
Jill Biden talking to Moroccan students in a classroom. Picture taken 4 June.
A few days later on Sunday she is in Morocco speaking to students who are studying robotics at a school in the historic city of Marrakesh.
Lulama Taifasi sitting in a darkened theatre looking reflective. Picture taken 5 June.
South African singer, Lulama Taifasi, is pictured on Monday at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town during a workshop for opera singers.
A man posing in the street dressed in plastic waste - 5 June.
On the same day, this man is putting on a display in the Ivory Coast, as he dresses in plastic to mark World Environment Day...
Man with a plastic mask on and a dark suit - 5 June.
From plastic frocks to plastic masks, this person is covering their head with what looks like a petrol container in Cape Town in South Africa, during a protest by Extinction Rebellion to call for an end to oil exploration.
Man trying to manage flying plastic rubbish.
Also on World Environment Day, there is flying plastic in Kenya's capital Nairobi as this man is managing the rubbish at a local recycling company.
Man wearing medieval clothing - a long black outfit with a white bird-like mask. He is standing in what looks like a garden - 3 June.
There are masks of a different kind in South Africa's main city Johannesburg on Saturday as this person takes part in the Medieval Festival, where people wear clothing from that era.
Senegalese protesters holding placards outside next to tall palm trees. One man is talking through a speakerphone and the other men appear animated - 7 June.
These protesters are fired up in Malaga, Spain, on Wednesday as they demonstrate against Senegal's President Macky Sall, after opposition politician Ousmane Sonko is convicted of "corrupting the youth", which he denies.
Protesters walking through the street, one carrying a placard which reads: Will more taxation lead to low cost of living.
Kenya's capital is also hit by a protest on Tuesday as these people take to the streets over government plans to increase taxes.

