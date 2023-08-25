Africa's week in pictures: 18-24 August 2023

BBC
·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts after winning the Women's 1500m Final during day four of the World Athletics Championships
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon stuns herself on Tuesday with another gold medal-winning 1500m performance at the World Athletics Championship.
Netherlands' Sifan Hassan falls as Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay runs past her to win the women's 10,000m final
Team Ethiopia sweeps all three medals in Saturday's dramatic 10,000m final, which saw Sifan Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, falling just metres before the finishing line.
Forward Islam Slimani, Algeria's all-time leading scorer, signs a jersey as he is welcomed by supporters of his new football team Coritiba.
And in what's proving to be an eventful week for Africa's sports stars, Algerian footballer Islam Slimani greets fans at his new club, Brazil's Coritiba.
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov arrives for the Brics Summit at the Waterkloof Airforce Base, South Africa.
South Africa displays hospitality on Tuesday, with traditional dancers greeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the Brics summit in Johannesburg.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Order of South Africa to China's President Xi Jinping ahead of the opening remarks of the Brics emerging economies meeting in South Africa.
China's leader Xi Jinping also attends the summit, where he receives the Order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Dancer Musa Motha performs on crutches at the Golden Buzzers Celebration at Johannesburg Theatre in South Africa.
Dancer Musa Motha, who had his leg amputated as a child, performs nearby in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Niger's reggae artist Black Mailer gestures in a music studio during the recording of an album in support of the Niger army in Niamey.
On Thursday, Nigerien reggae artist Black Mailer records an album in support of Niger’s army, which remains at the country's helm following a coup.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officers process a voter's details during the general election, at a polling station in Luveve township in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Could Zimbabwe soon see a shift in power? Election officers count votes by torchlight on Wednesday.
Young Maasai men confront a Maasai elder as part of the ceremonial activities during the Eunoto ceremony in a remote area near Kilgoris, Kenya.
Young Masaai men in Kenya close in on an elder as part of Friday's activities as part of the Eunoto ceremony marking a transition into adulthood.
Pope Francis is greeted by people from Burkina Faso during his weekly general audience at Paul VI hall in the Vatican.
Catholics from Burkina Faso clamour around the Pope in Vatican City on Wednesday.
During the Virgin Mary Festival in Dronka, Coptic Christians show crosses tattooed on their wrists.
Coptic Christians at the Virgin Mary Festival in Dronka, Egypt, profess their faith with tattoos.
Two girls in Tigray, Ethiopia celebrate the Ashenda festival.
A couple of days later, Ethiopians in Tigray honour the Virgin Mary’s ascension to heaven with the annual Ashenda festival...
Children are seen riding a rowboat at Lake Nokoue in Ganvie Village of Cotonou, Benin.
...while youngsters navigate a rowboat through a village near the city of Cotonou in Benin on Tuesday.

Images subject to copyright