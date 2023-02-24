Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 February 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Women wearing smart clothes and dresses wait to enter the celebrity zone during the Lagos International Polo Tournament Finals.
It's time for a spot of polo in Nigeria on Sunday, at the Lagos International Polo Tournament finals.
A woman with an elaborate hairstyle poses on the red carpet with a man.
On the same day, Ivorian artist Laetitia Ky and Malian actor Morr Ndiaye take to the red carpet at the Berlinale in Germany.
A man dressed in bright sequins, face paint and a large headdress.
Also on Sunday, Colombians of African descent perform in the Congo group at the yearly carnival in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla. They say their style of dress originated in the central African country.
A model walks down the catwalk in a dress with a long train.
This dress by Maison Artc and Albert Oiknine goes on show during the "Morocco, Kingdom Of Light" event at Madrid fashion week.
Model Malika Louback wears a knitted dress.
French-Djiboutienne model Malika Louback walks for the brand Fendi at Milan fashion week on Wednesday.
Two mannequins dressed in brightly coloured suits, featuring motifs and lettering.
On the same day in Milan, these pieces by Senegalese designer Mokodu Fall are displayed as part of the "Afrofashion at Modes".
Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs during the half time show of the NBA All-Star game.
Burna Boy performs a half-time set at the NBA all-star game in the US on Sunday - also on stage were fellow Nigerian stars Tems and Rema.
Children hold up scorecards.
Children have their say during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between England and India in South Africa on Saturday.
Children play on a truck trailer while watching a car racing on the runway of the old airport in Dakar.
These youngsters in Dakar, Senegal, perch on a truck to get a better view of cars racing.
A row of shows with a stitched face motif.
Shoemakers line up their wares at this workshop in the Old Town of Tunis, in Tunisia, on Wednesday.
A woman is surrounded by dozens of cats as she bends down to feed them.
Rachael Kabue feeds some of the 500 cats who share her home in Nairobi, Kenya. She fosters them, giving them the treatment and vaccines they need before finding them new homes.
Members of the Layene Brotherhood, dressed in all white, sing and sway.
Worshippers belonging to Senegal's Layene Muslim brotherhood join anniversary celebrations in Dakar on Wednesday.
Cyclists race past stacked shipping containers.
Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier of Eritrea battles other cyclists during stage two of the UAE Tour on Tuesday.
People celebrate with Nubian folk dance during a gathering near the Abu Simbel temple.
On Wednesday in Egypt there is Nubian folk dancing near the Abu Simbel temple...
The sun illuminates the stone sculpture of Pharaoh Ramses II.
The solar alignment on the Holy of Holies in the Temple of Ramses II happens twice a year, as the sun's rays penetrate the front corridor of the entrance and reach the statues...
Abdel Karim, 40, a temple guard poses for a photo at the entrance of Ramesses II.
Forty-year-old Abdel Karim is a temple guard charged with watching over the ancient site.
Rescuers from Senegal work at site of collapsed buildings after a powerful earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey.
In Turkey on Sunday, Senegalese rescuers help emergency workers after a deadly earthquake hit the south of the country killing tens of thousands.
A mourner reacts as the body of late Ghanaian soccer player, Christian Atsu Twasam, 31, who died in the earthquake in Turkey, arrives at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, February 19, 2023.
On the same day, mourners cry out in grief as the body of Ghanaian football Christian Atsu lands in Accra from Turkey. Earlier reports that he had been rescued alive gave false hope to loved ones.
A man uses candles to light his home.
Power outages worsen in South Africa, where Sparks Ngwenya uses candles to light his home in Soweto on Monday.
Two men walk towards the sea at a beach in Lagos.
And on Sunday two men head towards the sea in Lagos.

