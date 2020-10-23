Africa's week in pictures: 16 - 22 October 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:View photosOn Friday evening the sun sets over salt lakes in Egypt's Western Desert.MoreView photosDays later in Awsim, close to Cairo, this schoolgirl sports a happy-looking mask.MoreView photosIn Guinea on Friday, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the presidential election.MoreView photosA day earlier in the Ivory Coast, a supporter of the ruling party wears a hat which reads "live together RHDP". The country is heading into a presidential election at the end of the month.MoreView photosOn Thursday in Abidjan, the main city of Ivory Coast, a woman walks past a mural reminding residents to wear masks and stay safe.MoreView photosSupporters cheer and laugh during an annual all-women football tournament in Algeria's Kabylie mountains on Friday.MoreView photosOn Wednesday a Nigerian in South Africa demonstrates against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or Sars...MoreView photosThese demonstrators in Ogun state are among thousands of Nigerians who have joined nationwide protests over the past fortnight...MoreStory continuesView photosAs of Thursday, the shooting of protesters in Lagos days before had drawn global condemnation.MorePictures from Reuters, EPA and AFP.