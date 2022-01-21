Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 January 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

People playing cards in Ankorondrano Gymnasium in Antananarivo, Madagascar - Thursday 20 January 2022
Those seeking refuge from floods in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, play a game of cards in a gym on Thursday.
Two Hindu worshippers with milk pots on their heads at the Ferndale grounds near the Suria Narayan temple in Phoenix township, South Africa - Tuesday 18 January 2022
At a Hindu temple north of the South African city of Durban on Tuesday, women carry milk pots on their heads during the annual Thaipoosam Kavady festival.
Children playing football on the streets of Soweto, South Africa - Tuesday 18 January 2022
On the same day, children play football beneath illegally connected electricity cables in an informal settlement in the South African township of Soweto.
Zimbabwe&#39;s Petros Mhari during the warm-up before the match against Guinea in Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Tuesday 18 January 2022
A Zimbabwean footballer warms up yoga style on Tuesday in Cameroon. The Warriors went on to beat Guinea, their first Africa Cup of Nations win since 2006 - but finished bottom of Group B...
Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga issuing a yellow card during the Guinea-Zimbabwe game in Yaound&#xe9;, Cameroon - Tuesday 18 January 2022
Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga proves she will take no nonsense during the match when she made history as the first woman to referee a Nations Cup game.
A Malian fan saluting in a stadium in Limbe, Cameroon - Sunday 16 January 2022
On Sunday, a Malian fan stands to attention in a stadium in the Cameroonian city of Limbe before his side played out a 1-1 draw against The Gambia…
A national guard gets his hat straightened in Banjul, The Gambia - Wednesday 19 January 2022
In a stadium in The Gambia's capital, Banjul, on Wednesday a national guard gets his hat straightened ahead of the president's inauguration…
President Adama Barrow waving from a car at his inauguration ceremony in Banjul, The Gambia - Wednesday 19 January 2022
Adama Barrow was sworn in for a second term as president of the West African nation after winning elections in December.
Hungarian President J&#xe1;nos &#xc1;der (L) sitting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, king of the Asante people, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana - Saturday 15 January 2022
In the Ghanaian city of Kumasi on Saturday, Hungarian President János Áder (L) pays a courtesy visit to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, king of the Asante people.
Burundi&#39;s President Evariste Ndayishimiye jumping in the air as he plays the royal drums at the sanctuary in Gishora, Burundi - Wednesday 19 January 2022
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye shows off his drumming skills on Wednesday - dressing up in ceremonial robes to play the country's famous royal drums.
Cadets the &quot;Saiqa&quot; force of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) take part in a graduation ceremony in Benghazi, Libya - Thursday 20 January 2022
Cadets in the Libyan city of Benghazi demonstrate their acrobatic skills on Thursday during a graduation ceremony for the armed forces.
Protesters, one holding a sign in French saying: &quot;Death to France and its allies&quot; in Bamako, Mali - Friday 14 January 2022
Malians protest on Friday in the capital, Bamako, against sanctions imposed on the country by regional bloc Ecowas and the European Union after the military junta said it was delaying elections by four years.
Harpists taking part in a parade in Gondar, Ethiopia - Tuesday 18 January 2022
Harpists take part in a parade in the Ethiopian city of Gondar on Tuesday ahead of the Timket, an Ethiopian Orthodox festival...
Orthodox Christians being sprayed with water at the Fasilides Bath in Gondar, Ethiopia - Wednesday 19 January 2022
It is also known as the Epiphany and commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. Here people are sprayed with holy water on Wednesday...
A woman and girl holding at candle at the Fasilides Bath during Timket in Gondar, Ethiopia - Wednesday 19 January 2022
The main celebrations take place at the Fasilides Bath, a sacred site just outside Gondar.
Demonstrators seen through a tyre in Khartoum, Sudan - Thursday 20 January 2022
On Thursday, people take to the streets of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, again to demonstrate against October's coup and to call for civilian rule.
Art graduate Sara Kamel Zekry (L) and her sister Christine work on a mural in a church in Aazaz in Sohag, Egypt - Saturday 15 January 2022
Two sisters work on a mural in an Egyptian Coptic church in their hometown of Aazaz on Saturday. The pair tour churches to brighten them up with their artwork.
The moon rises in Luxor, Egypt - Wednesday 19 January 2022
And on Wednesday the moon is pictured rising behind the Ramses II obelisk in Egypt's southern city of Luxor.

