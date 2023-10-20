Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 October 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A model gets her make up done before the main fashion show during the Kibera Fashion Week in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, on October 15, 2023. Kibera Fashion Week is a platform created from the community to redefine fashion and creativity while showcasing beauty and talent as a way to change the narrative about Nairobi's largest informal settlement.
It's time for make-up backstage at Kibera Fashion Week in Nairobi on Sunday...
Models dance and sign during a break at the backstage of main show of the Kibera Fashion Week in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, on October 15, 2023. Kibera Fashion Week is a platform created from the community to redefine fashion and creativity while showcasing beauty and talent as a way to change the narrative about Nairobi's largest informal settlement.
The event showcases talent from this low-income area of Kenya's capital city...
A models walks the catwalk while showcasing a design at the main fashion show during the Kibera Fashion Week in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi, on October 15, 2023. Kibera Fashion Week is a platform created from the community to redefine fashion and creativity while showcasing beauty and talent as a way to change the narrative about Nairobi's largest informal settlement.
And hopes to change perceptions about life there.
Participants are exercising in the 15th edition of the Arise Walk for Life, tagged ''StepUp'', in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, on October 14, 2023. This annual exercise is promoting physical and mental wellbeing, highlighting preventive healthcare, and aiming to shift the narrative from curative measures to wellness.
People gather to exercise the day before in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, during the yearly Arise Walk for Life.
A Nigerian balloon vendor displays his wares at the celebration of the wedding of 1800 couples at Kano Central Mosque, Kano State, Nigeria on October 13, 2023. The mass wedding is sponsored by the Kano State government in Nigeria to help widows and divorcees get remarried.
On Friday in northern Nigeria, this man sells balloons at a mass wedding sponsored by local government...
A bride dressed in red robe, looks on at the venue of a wedding reception at the Kano state governor's office after taking part in a mass wedding at the central mosque in Kano city, Kano State, Nigeria on October 14, 2023. The mass wedding is sponsored by the Kano State government in Nigeria to help widows and divorcees get remarried.
Some 1,800 couples were married this time around.
Supporters of the Mozambican opposition party Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) demonstrate in Maputo on October 17, 2023. Demonstrations continued across Mozambique on October 17, 2023 to denounce fraud in the municipal elections, with police using tear gas in the capital Maputo. While the country awaits final results, the ruling party has been declared winners in most towns where counting has concluded, which has been contested by Renamo.
On Tuesday in Mozambique's capital city, riot police fire tear gas at opposition protesters who said last week's local elections were rigged in favour of the ruling Frelimo party.
South Africa's wing Kurt-Lee Arendse (L) dives past France's full-back Thomas Ramos to score a try during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 15, 2023.
South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse lands a try against France on Sunday, in a match that saw the hosts knocked out and South Africa advancing to their third Rugby World Cup semi-final in a row.
Contestants from Angola pose during the "Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023" beauty pageant at the Harare International Conference Centre, in Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 October 2023 (issued 15 October 2023). The pageant, the first of its kind in the world, was held to conscientise the world that people with albinism are the same as every other person, remove stigma and also to end the discrimination and the ritual killings of albinos particularly in Africa.
Contestants from Angola pose during the Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023 beauty pageant in Zimbabwe on Saturday. It is the first of its kind in the world and seeks to end discrimination against people living with albinism.
Ballet dancers Monike Cristina (front) and Revil Yon dance during the performance of PASOLINI 100 by choreographer Mario Gaglione at the Joburg Theater, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 October 2023. The ballet is dedicated to the late Italian poet and film maker Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922-1975) and represents some of the pivotal points of his life.
On Tuesday in South Africa, ballet dancers perform a piece called Pasolini 100 in Johannesburg.
Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, US painter Vija Celmins and Burkinabe architect Diebedo Francis Kere take a selfie before a photocall for the 34th Praemium Imperiale in Tokyo, Japan, 17 October 2023. The Praemium Imperiale is a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association. Five laureates are nominated in the fields of Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Music and Theatre/Film. For its 34th edition, the Praemium Imperiale awards have been given to US painter Vija Celmins, Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson, Burkinabe architect Diebedo Francis Kere, US musician Wynton Marsalis and US theater director Robert Wilson.
On the same day, Burkina Faso architect Diébédo Francis Kéré (right) is one of five people honoured with Japan's Praemium Imperiale award for excellence, in Tokyo.

