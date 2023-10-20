Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 October 2023
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
Images subject to copyright
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.
Images subject to copyright
Shannon O'Connor, 49 has been charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault and providing alcohol to minors
Computer records entered as evidence on Day 4 of Const. Osama Ibrahim's criminal trial show the officer out of his patrol area for hours when he was assigned to the Grand Bay-Westfield detachment. The logs show his cruiser parked in the same general area of Saint John for up to eight hours at a time, testified a civilian member of the RCMP at Ibrahim's trial on Thursday. Gisele LeBlanc, the manager of the RCMP's telecommunications centre, helped interpret the computer logs. She said the data sho
A British woman who murdered her husband while on holiday in India had plotted to get hold of his £1 million fortune and life insurance, it is claimed.
WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuseThe fifth of five women to claim she was sexually assaulted by Peter Nygard wrapped up her testimony in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday, which included answering questions about the genitals of the one-time Canadian fashion mogul.At the time of the alleged attacks — which covered a period from the late 1980s to 2005 — the five women ranged in age from 16 to their late 20s.Nygard, 82, has pleaded not guilty in Ontario's Superior Court of J
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors. Powell, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law, entered the plea just a day before jury selection was set to start in her trial. She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to int
Government officials, community representatives and RCMP members held a closed-door meeting Wednesday to address the safety issues they said have been plaguing the community for six months. The Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 declared a state of local emergency in Calling Lake, Alta., last week following an increase in residential break-ins and property theft. "We had some real positive talk, some of the initiatives that we're pushing forward, some of the dollars that [are] looking like
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba admitted he killed her and disposed of her remains, and has agreed to plead guilty to charges he tried to extort money from the teen's mother years later, a U.S. judge said Wednesday, The disclosure came during a plea and sentencing hearing for Joran van der Sloot, 36, in a federal courtroom in Alabama — just a few miles from the Birmingham suburb where Holloway used to live. “You changed the course of ou
The Michigan woman would “give you the shirt off (her) back,” her sister said.
A Calgary police officer has been shot in the northeast community of Falconridge. In a media availability on Wednesday evening, Calgary Police Service (CPS) deputy acting Chief Cliff O'Brien said the officer is in stable condition and has been released from hospital. One suspect was also shot. He was declared deceased at the hospital. Another suspect has been taken into custody.O'Brien said the shooting occurred in a parking lot at 5220 Falsbridge Dr. N.E. on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m., as po
OTTAWA — A police liaison officer who communicated with "Freedom Convoy" organizers says she was working with organizers of several convoys before the protest rolled into the capital last year. Const. Isabelle Cyr had begun her testimony on the second day of the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber in September, but the cross-examination was halted after the defence requested a copy of police chat messages and emails. She is on the stand again today, and says she was the police point-person for
“The child was in his own backyard, pretty much doing what all kids do.”
The ordeal continues the saga of Spelling's horrible living conditions amid her separation from Dean McDermott
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of information technology workers contracting with U.S. companies have for years secretly sent millions of dollars of their wages to North Korea for use in its ballistic missile program, FBI and Department of Justice officials said. The Justice Department said Wednesday that IT workers dispatched and contracted by North Korea to work remotely with companies in St. Louis and elsewhere in the U.S. have been using false identities to get the jobs. The money they earned wa
A former Louisville police officer fired for his role in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor collided with a suspect's truck and pointed his gun at the man during an arrest in a rural Kentucky town where he now works as a sheriff's deputy. Carroll County Deputy Myles Cosgrove rammed the suspect’s truck before pointing a gun at the man on Monday, witnesses told a Louisville newspaper. Cosgrove was one of two officers whose bullets struck Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, during a botched 2020 raid.
The funeral home's owner reportedly acknowledged there was a "problem" there, according to authorities
TORONTO — The ex-husband of a woman who has accused Peter Nygard of sexual assault testified Wednesday that he and the complainant agreed she was "absolutely" taken advantage of, but they struggled to determine whether what happened could be considered rape at the time. Societal attitudes were different more than three decades ago, he testified, and they both wondered if her allegations against a powerful fashion mogul could lead to a conviction. "She asked me point blank, 'Do you think I was ra
A Mississippi man and his cousin from Alabama were sentenced to prison for their part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, officials announced.
Masoud Rahmati's death after an apparent pre-dawn beating has renewed concerns about supervision in L.A. County jails, which have seen at least three homicides this year.
VANCOUVER — London Drugs president and chief operating officer Clint Mahlman has seen a lot in his nearly 40 years with the company, but he says the company has no plans to close stores due to escalating violence and theft, though the issue has reached a "crisis point" for Canadian retailers. Mahlman told The Canadian Press in an interview Wednesday that the company was disappointed to learn that a Vancouver city councillor said on social media that London Drugs was considering closing one of it
The New Orleans Police Department shared in a news release that the tragic incident occurred as a result of an apparent domestic dispute