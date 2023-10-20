Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 October 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

It's time for make-up backstage at Kibera Fashion Week in Nairobi on Sunday...

The event showcases talent from this low-income area of Kenya's capital city...

And hopes to change perceptions about life there.

People gather to exercise the day before in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, during the yearly Arise Walk for Life.

On Friday in northern Nigeria, this man sells balloons at a mass wedding sponsored by local government...

Some 1,800 couples were married this time around.

On Tuesday in Mozambique's capital city, riot police fire tear gas at opposition protesters who said last week's local elections were rigged in favour of the ruling Frelimo party.

South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse lands a try against France on Sunday, in a match that saw the hosts knocked out and South Africa advancing to their third Rugby World Cup semi-final in a row.

Contestants from Angola pose during the Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023 beauty pageant in Zimbabwe on Saturday. It is the first of its kind in the world and seeks to end discrimination against people living with albinism.

On Tuesday in South Africa, ballet dancers perform a piece called Pasolini 100 in Johannesburg.

On the same day, Burkina Faso architect Diébédo Francis Kéré (right) is one of five people honoured with Japan's Praemium Imperiale award for excellence, in Tokyo.

