Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 August 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line

A band parades to celebrate the 61st independence anniversary of the Central African Republic at Camp Kasai in Bangui on Friday.

A different type of drumming on Tuesday as the Rastafari Society of Kenya plants tree seedlings to commemorate the birthday of Jamaican black empowerment activist, Marcus Garvey

And it's a war dance in Addis Ababa as artists perform on Friday during a farewell ceremony for Ethiopian military forces leaving to fight in Tigray

In Zambia, supporters of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) dance to victory tunes after Hakainde Hichilema was declared winner of the presidential election on Monday

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi is "blinded by victory" as powder is sprinkled over him by his supporters on his return home from the Tokyo Olympics, where he won a bronze medal

Two days later, survivor of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, 107-year-old Viola Ford Fetcher, holds a bouquet during a church service in Accra where she is visiting with her brother...

... 100 year-old Hughes Van Ellis, who also survived the massacre. Between May-June 1921, more than 300 black residents were murdered and hundreds of black-owned businesses were destroyed by a white mob that descended on Greenwood, in the US city of Tulsa.

On Wednesday, the official mascot of the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021, a firebird named Zharishka, welcomes the Senegalese team during a training session

On Tuesday in Cameroon, artist Salatiel performs during a colourful opening ceremony at the draw for the 2022 African Cup of Nations (CAN) which will be hosted by the country

A man tries to help put out wildfires in Morocco that have destroyed some 200 hectares (500 acres) of forest in the region of Chefchaouen in the north of the country

On Tuesday help arrives from above as a Royal Moroccan Air Force plane douses the wildfire

On the same day in Kenya residents help put out a fire that burnt 12 homes in Bombolulu, Kibera, leaving residents stranded. The fire started from tangled electric wires supplying power to different homes

On Monday, Senegal's plastic man Modou Fall, wearing an outfit made of plastic bags, walks around the city to raise awareness about plastic waste in Dakar

Egyptian self-taught ninja, Abdel Qader Ahmed, known as Abouda Ninja, holds a sword he made himself, at a field in northern Cairo, on Friday

All pictures subject to copyright.