Africa's week in pictures: 13-19 August 2021

·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line
A marching band parades to celebrate the 61st anniversary of independence at Camp Kasai in Bangui on August 13, 2021.
A band parades to celebrate the 61st independence anniversary of the Central African Republic at Camp Kasai in Bangui on Friday.
Adherents of the rastafari sect, known as the Rastafari Society of Kenya, participate in a meditative &#39;nyabinghi&#39; chant
A different type of drumming on Tuesday as the Rastafari Society of Kenya plants tree seedlings to commemorate the birthday of Jamaican black empowerment activist, Marcus Garvey
Artists perform during the farewell ceremony of Ethiopian military forces leaving for the Tigray war front, in Addis Ababa, on August 13, 2021
And it's a war dance in Addis Ababa as artists perform on Friday during a farewell ceremony for Ethiopian military forces leaving to fight in Tigray
Supporters of Zambian presidential candidate for the opposition party United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema celebrate his election as Zambian President in Lusaka, on August 16, 2021
In Zambia, supporters of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) dance to victory tunes after Hakainde Hichilema was declared winner of the presidential election on Monday
Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has powder sprinkled over him - a sign of victory - as he is greeted by supporters in the arrival hall of The Kotoka International Airport in Accra late August 13, 2021,
Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi is "blinded by victory" as powder is sprinkled over him by his supporters on his return home from the Tokyo Olympics, where he won a bronze medal
Survivor of 1921 Tulsa race massacre, 107 year-old Viola Ford Fetcher holds a bouquet, a gift from Action Chapel International during a church service in Accra, on August 15, 2021.
Two days later, survivor of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, 107-year-old Viola Ford Fetcher, holds a bouquet during a church service in Accra where she is visiting with her brother...
Survivor of 1921 Tulsa race massacre 100 year-old Hughes Van Ellis attends a service at Action Chapel International church in Accra, on August 15, 2021
... 100 year-old Hughes Van Ellis, who also survived the massacre. Between May-June 1921, more than 300 black residents were murdered and hundreds of black-owned businesses were destroyed by a white mob that descended on Greenwood, in the US city of Tulsa.
A firebird named Zharishka, the official Mascot of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021, welcomes the team of Senegal during a training session
On Wednesday, the official mascot of the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021, a firebird named Zharishka, welcomes the Senegalese team during a training session
Cameroonian artist Salatiel performs a song at the opening of the draw ceremony for the 2022 African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Yaounde, Cameroon, on August 17, 2021
On Tuesday in Cameroon, artist Salatiel performs during a colourful opening ceremony at the draw for the 2022 African Cup of Nations (CAN) which will be hosted by the country
A Moroccan tries to help put out a fire as wild blazes destroyed some 200 hectares (500 acres) of forest in the region of Chefchaouen in northern Morocco on August 15, 2021
A man tries to help put out wildfires in Morocco that have destroyed some 200 hectares (500 acres) of forest in the region of Chefchaouen in the north of the country
A Royal Moroccan Air Force Canadair plane douses a wildfire in the region of Chefchaouen of northern Morocco on August 17, 2021
On Tuesday help arrives from above as a Royal Moroccan Air Force plane douses the wildfire
Residents climb to the rooftop to help put out a fire that razed twelve homes in Bombolulu, Kibera
On the same day in Kenya residents help put out a fire that burnt 12 homes in Bombolulu, Kibera, leaving residents stranded. The fire started from tangled electric wires supplying power to different homes
Senegal&#39;s plastic man Modou Fall, wearing an outfit made of plastic bags, walks around the city to raise awareness on the plastic waste in Dakar, Senegal on August 16, 2021
On Monday, Senegal's plastic man Modou Fall, wearing an outfit made of plastic bags, walks around the city to raise awareness about plastic waste in Dakar
Abdel Qader Ahmed, a self-taught ninja enthusiast known as Abouda Ninja, holds a sword he made himself, at a field in the Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt August 13, 2021.
Egyptian self-taught ninja, Abdel Qader Ahmed, known as Abouda Ninja, holds a sword he made himself, at a field in northern Cairo, on Friday

All pictures subject to copyright.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories