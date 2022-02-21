Africa's week in pictures: 11-17 February 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Visitors look around the "upside-down house" near Johannesburg in South Africa on Tuesday, which also has upside-down rooms on the inside.

The day before in the neighbouring city of Randfontein, a woman stands outside an optometrist clinic.

Christian Orthodox Bishop Nektarios of Gulu and northern Uganda is ordained on Sunday in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

On Friday, students march in Cameroon's annual Youth Day parade in the capital, Yaoundé.

Seven-year-old influencer Aria De Chicchis poses with her mother and manager, South African-born Pam Mbatani, on Saturday during New York fashion week.

Valentine's Day displays fill this shop window in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday...

And on the day itself, this woman and others giving blood at a Valentine's Day donation drive in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, are rewarded with flowers.

On Friday, tall palms stretch skyward at this grove in Nefta, south-western Tunisia...

And two days later in the same oasis town, a man visits the barber for a haircut.

On Monday, thousands in Liberia and the diaspora flocked to celebrations in the capital, Monrovia, marking 200 years since the nation's birth.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia prepares to wallop the ball at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships on Tuesday...

And Israel Adesanya of Nigeria lands a blow on Australia's Robert Whittaker in their UFC middleweight championship on Saturday in the US.

Sika Kone of Mali (L) and Victoria Macaulay of Nigeria pose with their gongs on Sunday, after being named group B's all-star five players at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup qualifying tournament in Serbia.

And on Saturday, South African beauty queen Shudu Musida hosts a concert by the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

