Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 July 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Models prepare backstage for a fashion show at the Durban July horse races in South Africa on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria channels US wrestling legend The Undertaker with his trademark hat, ahead of a UFC middleweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Malian music and screen star Fatoumata Diawara performs at a festival in Denmark on Friday.

Thingo Khumalo, whose mother stars in reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo, poses at the series three launch in South Africa on Saturday.

On the same day, well-known street food cook Habib el-Bey gets to work in his van on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, in Tunisia's capital city.

On Monday as Eid al-Adha celebrations near, a vendor shows off his healthy livestock at a market in Khartoum, Sudan.

The day before in Cairo, Egypt, blades are lined up at a sharpening shop.

On Friday these fishermen on South Africa's eastern coast pull their nets in during the annual sardine run.

On Sunday a visitor takes in one of the pieces at Libya's Tra Tani exhibition, described as a puzzle game consisting of artworks by local artists.

On Wednesday, Ayanbinrin Aduke drums during the 80th birthday party for Jimi Solanke - a multi-talented dramatist and storyteller - in Lagos, Nigeria.

On Friday a group of Nigerian musicians performs at a ceremony in Germany for the handover process of stolen colonial-era treasures - known as the Benin Bronzes.

Staff tend to Friendship Park in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday, ahead of its opening.

On the same in the South African city of East London, mourners pay their respects at a mass memorial service to 21 teenagers who died in a tavern last month.

On Friday, protesters in Khartoum mark the third anniversary of anti-government demonstrations in Sudan.

"Black lives matter" and "No human being is illegal" read some of the banners waved by demonstrators in the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday, where 23 migrants were killed close to the Morocco border one week ago.

On the same day, Cameroonian national Agol Tchabda, who gave birth to her baby on a migrant boat in the Mediterranean, is cared for in hospital in Turkey's Aydin province.

And on Tuesday, a man walks up a hill in the Casbah of Algiers, in Algeria.

