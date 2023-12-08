Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 December 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Ballet dancers embrace one another during The Nutcracker performance at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi on Saturday...

In the audience children from schools in the capital's informal settlements are transfixed by the magnificent performance.

On the same day, a horse gets a cooling bath at Yoff Beach in Dakar, Senegal.

In Ethiopia, vacationers were also cooling down on inflatable doughnuts at a water park on Sunday.

On Monday, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majliwa joins a rescue mission looking for people who were swept up in the flash floods and landslides.

Education activist Malala Yousafzai marks the 10th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death on Tuesday with a lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa.

On the same day, pro-Palestinian protesters gather around the Nelson Mandela statue in Pretoria.

Dancers perform in the streets of Liberia's capital, Monrovia, to mark International Human Rights Day on Wednesday.

In Rwanda, young dancers perform at the Move Afrika festival, which is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, on Wednesday...

Tanzanian Zuchu is also on stage thrilling the crowd in Kigali.

A photgrapher spots a fishing boat on the River Nile in Egypt's capital, Cairo, on a misty Monday.

